Cosplay Model Meg Turney Sizzles In A Bikini In ‘Dead By Daylight’-Inspired Photo

Meg Turney shared a “steamy” shot with her 750,000 Instagram followers on Thursday, April 16, with a new update in which she transformed into Meg Thomas, a character from the horror video game Dead by Daylight.

The photo captured the cosplay model inside of what looked to be a bathroom in front of a mirror. The small space was filled with steam, which created condensation on the surface in front of Turney. The effect made for a magical atmosphere and also served as inspiration for her caption.

Turney rocked an orange wig that included two side braids that fell toward her shoulders. The front of the hair was also pulled back, mimicking the hairstyle worn by Thomas in the video game.

Turney had on a bikini top that featured thin yellow straps that tied behind her neck and another that went around her back. The small triangles boasted a dark blue shade. The top was super small, flashing quite a bit of Turney’s underboobs and cleavage.

Turney also opted to wear a bit of makeup, including a dark smokey eye and a nude lipstick. She placed one hand on the wall next to the her as she shot a killer look at the camera by peering into the mirror.

Attracting more than 26,900 likes and upwards of 65 comments within a few hours, the photo proved to have been popular with her fans. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to remark about the aesthetics of the shot and to express their admiration for Turney.

“This has the aesthetic of a renaissance painting but with big shredded millennial energy,” one user wrote.

“You’re steaming the room!!” replied another user, trailing the words with a couple of green hearts.

“Best painting ever. *Hands over Dark Soul immediately*” a third fan chimed in, adding a palm and a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“One of your best shoots ever and one of my favorite DBD characters cuz she’s Meg lol,” another one added, also pairing the message with green heart emoji.

Turney has been flaunting her bikini bod as of late. She recently shared another picture of herself in a two-piece in a post inspired by Easter, as The Inquisitr has recently noted. Her bikini featured crochet in different pastel shades, including blue, pink, lavender, coral, and yellow. The handmade garment featured a pattern of stripes that traced her top’s triangle shape. Turney completed her sexy look by wearing a vibrant pink wig that complimented the colors of her swimsuit.