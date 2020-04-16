Ana Cheri Flaunts Fantastic Physique In Figure-Hugging Workout Gear

The model sizzled in her revealing activewear.

On Thursday, April 16, American model Ana Cheri shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 12.5 million Instagram followers.

The pictures, taken with Ana’s smartphone, show the former Playboy Playmate posing in what appears to be a living room with furniture in the background. She sizzled in a skintight workout set, that consisted of a marble-patterned sports bra and a pair of matching leggings with black paneling from her own clothing company, Cheri Fit. The figure-hugging ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Ana kept the sporty look simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the photos, the Instagram star styled her highlighted hair in loose waves and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application featured filled-in eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and a light coat of mascara.

In the first image, the 33-year-old stood in front of a sizable mirror with her back turned, showing off her pert derriere. She crossed her arms and looked over her shoulder, with a small smile playing on her lips. Ana gazed at her phone screen as she snapped the selfie. The model altered her position for the following photo by tilting her head and bending one of her knees.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that the activewear featured in the post is a “new” Cheri Fit design that will be made available on Friday. She also instructed her followers to “tag someone who” would appreciate the specific style of workout gear in the comments section.

Many of Ana’s admirers took the time to shower her with compliments.

“You look so cute and beautiful in your outfit,” gushed a fan.

“Gorgeous and nice assets hun,” added a different devotee.

“@anacheri very gorgeous woman great body,” remarked another follower.

” [You’re] the best model anacheri [sic] nice [pictures],” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of kissing face and red heart emoji to the comment.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 55,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Ana is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic physique on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing outfits.