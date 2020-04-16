NYC Official Slams Donald Trump After He Suggests City Inflated Coronavirus Deaths: ‘These Were People’

Donald Trump is coming under fire after he suggested that New York City has inflated its death count from the coronavirus, making it appear as if a larger number had died as a result of the virus.

Trump made the suggestion on Wednesday, one day after the city revised the way it tracks fatalities from COVID-19. As the New York Post reported, the city added more than 3,700 victims who died after exhibiting symptoms of the viral infection but were not tested before they died. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump suggested that some of the people may have died from other causes, such as a heart attack, but were being recorded as coronavirus deaths.

Trump went on to suggest that some of these deaths were added to the official coronavirus death count “just in case” they had contracted the virus but without actual proof of it.

The remarks came under fire, with the office of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio releasing a statement slamming Trump for apparently minimizing the deaths.

“These were people with names, hobbies, lives,” said Freddi Goldstein, a spokeswoman for the mayor’s office. “They leave behind grieving loved ones. They deserve to be recognized, not minimized.”

There had previously been suggestions that the coronavirus death toll in New York City was much lower than what had been reported. An April 7 report from WNYC/Gothamist noted that there had been a major surge in at-home deaths across the city, and that those found dead in their homes were not being added to the coronavirus death totals.

The report noted that while the city at that point had 2,738 residents who died from confirmed cases of COVID-19, a rate of 245 per day for the last week, another 200 city residents were dying at home each day. Before the coronavirus pandemic, between 20 and 25 New York City residents died at home each day.

Following the report, the city announced that it would be adding probably COVID-19 deaths that took place at home to the official count.

Through this week, New York City had close to 11,000 total deaths from the coronavirus, while the country as a whole had nearly 28,600 deaths. But both local and state officials had expressed hope that the region would soon be hitting its peak of cases and that the number of both cases and deaths would start to decline in the coming weeks.

The state has taken stringent measures to slow the spread of the virus, including an executive order from Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday mandating that all residents wear masks or face coverings when in public.