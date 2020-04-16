Lisa Lanceford Sizzles In Black Sports Bra And Matching Shorts For High-Intensity Interval Workout

Lisa Lanceford demonstrated a High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workout via the latest video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a black sports bra and matching shorts for the outdoor workout, the British fitness trainer started the circuit with a series of split jumps into squat jumps. The first exercise in the combination was essentially a set of alternating lunges that required Lisa to switch her front and bag legs with a jump for each repetition. After two of these, she assumed a squat position and jumped.

Next, she tackled a set of jumping oblique twists and added front punches to the exercise. Then, she knocked out a set of high-knee pulldowns. For this exercise, she lifted her knees above her torso, while bending her arms downward.

After that, Lisa did got down onto the grass for a set of pushups into side planks. And then in the fourth and final video in the series, she performed a four-second sprint., followed by four brisk jumping jacks.

In the more than 100 comments, some fans expressed an eagerness to give the workout a try, despite its apparent difficulty.

“This may kill me!!! But going to give it my best!!!” one person wrote.

“Saved and ready to try,” another commented before adding a heart-eye, fire and heart emoji.

A third declared that the video series had inspired them to download her fitness app.

“I downloaded your app after seeing your body and this workout! I’m trying so hard to burn off this belly fat but am failing to do so. I hope your app and plans can help me,” they wrote.

And then there were those who seemed in awe of her fitness level. Even some of her fellow Instagram influencers were impressed.

“You are AMAZING,” wrote Jessica Olie, an online yoga instructor with almost 800,000 Instagram followers. “This looks like it hurts.”

The series appears to have been recorded on the same day of a previous set of workout videos that Lisa posted four days ago. Rocking the same black sports bra and shorts, she performed another High-Intensity Interval circuit that included walking planks, burpees, tricep reach kicks, and more.

A very sweaty HIIT workout!” she wrote in the caption. ” These exercises really challenged my endurance, wow. Remember to try and keep the form throughout the workout…”

The post has been liked close to 70,000 times and almost 850 Instagram users have commented on it.