Gwen Singer Opts To Go Shirtless In A Polka Dot Robe & White Bikini Bottoms

Gwen Singer let it all hang out in a racy little ensemble for her most recent Instagram post on Wednesday night. She served up a sultry look while telling her fans that she continues to chase her dreams.

In the racy snap, Gwen looked like a total smokeshow as she opted to go shirtless and braless underneath of a black robe with a white polka dot design on it. The open garment showcased Gwen’s bare chest underneath, as well as her flat tummy and impressive abs.

She also sported some white bikini bottoms that clung tightly to her curvy hips while putting her tiny waist and killer legs on full display. She accessorized the look with a pair of large hoop earrings.

She stood on the beach and leaned against a nearby stone pillar. She had one hip pushed to the side as she brought her arms up to her chest and gave a sultry stare into the camera.

Gwen’s long, dark hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head. The wavy strands fell down her back. She also rocked a bombshell makeup look in the pic.

The application consisted of long, mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner. She added pink eye shadow and dramatic brows to make her eyes pop even further. Her glowing skin was complemented by the pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She completed the style with dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Many of Gwen’s over 1 million followers didn’t hesitate to show their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 29,000 times within the first 13 hours after it was published to her account. Fans also swarmed the comments section with nearly 500 remarks on the shot.

“Infatuation is the word I may be looking for,” one follower stated.

“You are so hot! I need you to be in movies so the rest of the population can realize it too!!” another wrote.

“Such a stunning shot of you!!” a third social media user gushed.

“I can’t with you and your beauty…chasing you in my dreams,” a fourth person said.

Gwen’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her go scantily clad in racy outfits for her online posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently celebrated Easter in a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes and bunny ears, but stole the show with her see-through floral bra. To date, that post has racked up more than 36,000 likes and over 630 comments.