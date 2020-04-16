Howard Finkel Dead, WWE Hall Of Fame Ring Announcer Dies At Age 69

Howard Finkel is dead. In a news release published on Thursday morning, WWE announced the legendary ring announcer’s passing at the age of 69. No further details, including his cause of death and the exact date of his passing, have been confirmed as of this writing.

‘The Fink’ Was More Than Just A Ring Announcer For WWE

As noted on WWE’s announcement, Finkel — also known to fans and colleagues as “The Fink” — was hired by the company’s predecessor, WWWF (World Wide Wrestling Federation), in 1977, making his announcing debut that year at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. He was named WWWF’s full-time ring announcer two years later, and as stated, would become WWE’s longest-serving employee, starting from the time the new company was established in 1980.

As recalled by Comic Book, Finkel’s work in WWE went beyond his duties as a ring announcer, as he would align or feud with a number of wrestlers throughout multiple eras, including Ted DiBiase Sr., Jeff Jarrett, and Chris Jericho, to name a few. He had even taken part in a few matches during his career, starting with his victory over heel manager Harvey Wippleman in a Tuxedo Match on a 1995 episode of Monday Night Raw.

Despite his long-running status as a beloved figure in the WWE Universe, Finkel did turn heel toward the end of his time as a regular on-air performer, as he feuded with fellow announcer Lilian Garcia in 2002. This again led to an off-beat in-ring encounter, as Garcia defeated Finkel in an Evening Gown/Tuxedo Match, thanks to the assistance of Trish Stratus and Stacy Keibler.

Finkel Was Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame In 2009

With the likes of Garcia and Tony Chimel getting more exposure as ring announcers, Finkel entered the 21st century with a lighter schedule and would eventually ease into a part-time role with WWE. He did, however, maintain perfect attendance at WrestleMania from the first iteration in 1985 all the way through WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

WWE would formally recognize Finkel’s accomplishments more than three decades after his announcing debut when he was inducted into the company’s Hall of Fame in 2009. Per SEScoops, Finkel was part of a class that included “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Ricky Steamboat, Terry and Dory Funk, and “Cowboy” Bill Watts, among others. He was inducted by another iconic voice best known for his work during WWE’s earlier years — announcer and interviewer “Mean” Gene Okerlund, who passed away in January 2019 at the age of 76.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.