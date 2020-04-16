Nebraska Basketball Adds Five Transfer Players On National Signing Day

The Nebraska basketball team had a very productive national signing day on Wednesday. The team added five new players to the roster, with the unusual twist being that all five players transferred in from other schools. Since Fred Hoiberg arrived on campus, he’s attempting to rebuild a historically mediocre – at best – program into a perennial NCAA Tournament contender using players that started their careers at other institutions almost exclusively.

In his first year at Nebraska, things didn’t go as planned and the Cornhuskers won just seven games. That record was the school’s worst in four decades. Despite the setback, Hoiberg is continuing with his plan adding five more transfer players to the team.

Kobe Webster

Kobe Webster comes to Nebraska after playing his first three seasons of college basketball at Western Illinois. Webster is a grad transfer which means he’s eligible to play this coming season and he could be quite the offensive addition considering he averaged 17.1 points per game while playing 33 minutes per contest in the 2019-2020 season. Webster committed to the Huskers on March 14 and a month later made his transition official.

Teddy Allen

SIGNED. ✍️???? Welcome to Nebraska, Teddy Allen pic.twitter.com/gTcolcGXe2 — Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) April 15, 2020

Speaking of scoring, Teddy Allen certainly filled up the boxscore as a junior college guard at Western Nebraska Community College. He led the all JUCO scorers last season, averaging 31.4 points per game. Coming over from the Junior College ranks, he’s also eligible immediately and has two years left to play. Hoiberg talked to Huskers.com about the player and pointed out not only is he a scoring machine but he has NCAA Tournament experience. Before he went to Western Nebraska C.C. he played a season for West Virginia.

Kobe King

The second Kobe added to the Nebraska basketball mix on Wednesday was Wisconsin transfer Kobe King. King played 2.5 seasons for the Wisconsin Badgers and was in the midst of his best overall season last year before it ended prematurely. King averaged 10 points a game in 2019 while averaging 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard has two more years of college eligibility.

Trey McGowens

Trey McGowens is considered one of the best sit-out transfers in the country after two seasons at Pittsburgh where he averaged 11.5 points per game. He’s a multi-talented point guard as he also averaged 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in his career. Nebraska fans might not get to see him play this year, though the Huskers are attempting to get him a waiver so he could play right away.

Lat Mayen

The fifth addition to the team on Wednesday was big-man Lat Mayen. Originally from Australia, Mayen started his college career at TCU and will have two more years to play. He’s immediately eligible and will add some size to a team that was among the smallest in the country in 2019. Mayen played last season with Chipola Junior College where he averaged 11.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. He was also quite a bit better at the free-throw line than people expect someone his size to be as he hit 81 percent from the charity stripe.