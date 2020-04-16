Angeline Varona Flaunts Major Cleavage In Plunging White Top

Angeline Varona tantalized her 2.5 million followers when she added another sizzling hot update to her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 15. In the new post, the model from Miami sported a revealing white top that showcased her killer assets.

Due to the quarantine period, Angeline stayed indoors at her Miami Lakes home in Florida. It seemed like she used her camera’s timer feature and took the selfies. In the first snap, she posed near an open door, facing the front camera, leaning slightly forward with her head slightly angled to the side, and did a pouty look.

In the second pic, she straightened her posture and raised her right hand to the back of her head. She tossed all of her hair to the one side of her shoulder with some tendrils framing her face. Nothing much was seen in the background as she blocked most of the view.

Angeline rocked a plunging top with thin straps that hung over her shoulders, highlighting her toned arms. Its deep neckline displayed a generous amount of her cleavage — which delighted the majority of her followers. The top had a bra-like feature with the cups barely holding her chest. As a result, she was close to spilling out from the piece. The light-colored garment was a nice contrast to her tanned skin. The bottoms weren’t shown entirely, but from view, she sported high-waisted light blue jeans that hugged her slender waist.

The 26-year-old accessorized with a delicate gold necklace and a pair of dainty stud earrings. She left her long brunette hair down, heavily parted to the side, and styled in wavy curls, hanging over her shoulder. Staying home didn’t stop her from wearing makeup. In the latest post, she enhanced her beauty with a glamorous application that consisted of darkened eyebrows, voluminous mascara, a hint of pink blush, and mauve lipstick.

In the caption of the post, Angeline mentioned that she resembled “Jessica Rabbit” in the pictures.

The update received more than 129,000 likes and upward of 1,100 comments within the first 18 hours of being live on the photo-sharing app. Angeline’s online fans flocked to the comments section and wrote their thoughts about the snaps, while some dropped compliments. Other admirers expressed their admiration through a trail of emoji.

“Not Jessica Rabbit, it’s Veronica Lake, because she and you are far more beautiful,” one of her followers commented on the post.

“Jessica Rabbit wishes she had your curves,” added another fan.

“You are perfection. Beautiful from head to toe,” gushed a third admirer.

“I believe that you’re truly an absolute angel,” said the fourth one.