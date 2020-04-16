Brooklyn Millard Gets Silly In A Sexy Red Thong Bikini During Beach Photo Shoot

Brooklyn Millard returned to her Instagram account with yet another sexy bathing suit post on Wednesday. She showed off her curves and her sense of humor in the pics.

In the racy shots, Brooklyn looked smoking hot in a bright red bikini. The top clung tightly to her chest while flaunting her toned arms, shoulders, and ample bust.

The matching thong bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and showcased her round booty and killer legs. Her tiny waist and flat tummy were also on full display in the snaps. She accessorized the look with a black baseball cap on her head and a pair of tiny stud earrings.

In the first photo, Brooke squatted down in the sand with her legs apart. She had her backside facing the camera and looked over her shoulder with a silly grin on her face and her eyes closed. The second shot was similar, but featured the model sporting a sexy expression with the lens zoomed in on her. A gorgeous ocean scene was visible behind her.

Brooklyn wore her long, blond hair pulled up into a messy ponytail. The straight strands were mostly hidden under her baseball cap, but did brush over her shoulders.

She also rocked a natural makeup look. The application consisted of long lashes and sculpted brows to draw attention to her eyes. She complemented her tanned skin with pink blush on her cheeks, as well as nude lips.

Many of Brooklyn’s 624,000-plus followers fell in love with the snaps. The post raked in more than 24,000 likes within the first 15 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 500 messages for her to enjoy.

“Perfect combination of hotness and beauty…. Love you,” one follower wrote.

“Blonde hair and blue eyes… struck with the best genes!” another stated.

“Absolutely stunning!!!! Keep making a difference & be the change you wish to see!! Thank YOU for your ray of sunshine & may all your dreams & goals come true!!!!!” a third social media user remarked.

“Brooke that smile of yours gets to me every time,” a fourth comment read.

Brooklyn is known for flashing her bikini body all over Instagram. She’s often seen sporting sexy little bathing suits, but can also excite her fans in skintight workout gear, tiny tops, and skimpy shorts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brooklyn recently delighted her fans in a royal blue bikini at the beach. To date, that snap has garnered more than 33,000 likes and over 900 comments.