Cosplay Model Liz Katz Shows Off Signature Curves In Racy Harley Quinn Costume

Liz Katz gave her 1.2 million Instagram followers something to look at on Thursday, April 16, when she took to the popular social media app to share a racy snapshot of herself in a Harley Quinn costume.

The cosplay model was captured kneeling down on the floor as she sat over her heels. Katz leaned her torso forward slightly, placing her hand between her legs for support. Katz tilted her head back as she stuck her tongue out. She appeared to have a little drool oozing from her mouth.

Katz sported an outfit that included the iconic cowl and mask that have become associated with different versions of the Batman villain, throughout television shows and comics. She paired the headpiece with a red top with thin straps that went around her neck. The top also boasted a plunging neckline that bared a considerable amount of her cleavage. She spiced things up further by pulling the edges in toward the center, flashing a bit of sideboob as well.

On her lower body, Katz wore matching red panties with strings that wrapped around her upper thighs. The bottoms sat high on her frame, hugging her slim midriff. She completed her look with a black lipstick.

The photo proved to be popular with her fans, garnering more than 45,800 likes and over 330 comments within just a few hours of going live. Instagram users used the occasion to share their thoughts and opinions about her costume, showering her with compliments as well.

“Very nice!!” one user raved, trailing the message with a smiling face with horns emoji.

“You [are] beautiful. I Love you so mach baby and you [are] amazing,” chimed in another fan, including a long string of red hearts at the end of the comment.

“Great shot,” replied another user, following the words with a fire emoji.

“You look super sexy and beautiful [red heart] [diamond suit] Harley Quinn,” another one added, topping the reply with a string of emoji depicting more hearts and diamond suits, in addition to smileys, hand signs, and others.

Katz recently shared another snapshot of herself in this same costume, as The Inquisitr has previous pointed out. The earlier post was similar to this one, though that time around Katz looked into the camera with coquettish eyes and a half smile. Katz often dresses up as the character, always adding different tweaks to make the cosplay fresh. In February, she paid homage rocked a costume that evoked the character’s look from the movie Birds of Prey.