Ivanka Trump Broke Her Own Stay-At-Home Advice To Travel To New Jersey

Ivanka Trump ignored advice from the Center for Disease Control that people shelter-in-place in order to travel to New Jersey for Passover.

As the New York Times reports, Trump recently advised people to follow the CDC guidelines, cautioning people to stay at home to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus.

“Those lucky enough to be in a position to stay at home, please, please do so,” she wrote on Twitter. “Each and every one of us plays a role in slowing the spread.”

In another social media post, she urged people to think of others and stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re all in this together,” she said. “We’ll emerge from this stronger than ever before, and maybe more deeply and profoundly connected with our own humanity and our core values. Let’s do everything we can to stop the spread.”

The CDC encourages Americans to maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet apart and to limit discretionary travel. But the so-called first daughter did not follow those guidelines when she left Washington to travel to another one of her family’s homes in the garden state.

She was joined by her husband Jared Kushner, top White House adviser, and their three children. Trump has remained in their Bedminster home where she is reportedly taking calls and working from home. Se participated in at least two calls with the president last week as the government discusses plans to re-open the economy.

Trump is reportedly focused on working to help small businesses survive the pandemic, which has devastated local and small businesses in particular. Recently, President Donald Trump claimed that his daughter has helped create over 15 million jobs, a number that the Times calls false.

Kushner has returned to D.C.

The Trump home in New Jersey is located in the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, though the club is reportedly shut down.

Washington D.C. has issued a stay-at-home order for all residents that mandates people remain in place unless they are completing essential activities.

In mid-March, Trump faced criticism after posting a video of her and her children playing in a tent in their living room as the government urged people to stay at home and avoid groups of people larger than ten, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Staying home today w/ kids? Plan living room camp out! Throw a bedsheet over some taped together brooms. Plan a menu & ‘pack’ sandwiches, salads (S’mores optional????) A fun activity that also brings family together for a meal! Share your ideas & use the hashtag #TogetherApart pic.twitter.com/rgwCl8IIHY — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 17, 2020

Critics said that the post seemed out of touch considering the dire situation that many families were facing.

The White House didn’t respond to requests from the Times for comment about Trump’s travel.