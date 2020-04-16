Lisa Rinna Is Ageless, Has Legs For Days In New Instagram Share

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has legs for days in a new Instagram share in which the 56-year-old showed off her long and lean gams in a high-cut black bathing suit. She is walking on a runway during New York Fashion Week, and the ageless beauty looks every bit the high-fashion model in the snap.

Lisa is seen in a stunning lace-up one-piece satin garment. The breathtaking fashion was from the Kyle + Shahida runway show. RHOBH star Kyle Richards debuted her new Spring 2020 collection at the yearly event and asked her fellow housewives including Lisa, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, and Denise Richards to appear as models.

The reality star and actress stole the show with the stunning bathing suit, topped with a colorful floor-length kimono. In fact, most of the housewives that appeared as models topped their garments with a kimono, adding a bright touch and whimsy to their outfits.

Lisa’s confidence came shining through in the pic. She is staring straight ahead, focused on making her walk on the runway as memorable as possible for not only designers Kyle + Shahida but the audience in attendance, many who were seen snapping photos of the exciting moment in the share.

The reality star and mother of two daughters Amelia Gray Hamlin, 18, and Delilah Belle Hamlin, 21, wore her dark hair parted in the middle and slicked back away from her face, secured in the back in a low twist. She wore thick, oversized gold hoop earrings with her ensemble.

Her body was tanned and toned, showing off her infamous super shape that has been on display ever since Lisa’s debut as a soap siren in 2002 on the daytime serial Days of Our Lives as the character of Billie Reed. She wore high-heeled jewel-toned strappy shoes on her feet to finish off her look.

Lisa’s makeup fashion was dramatic, highlighting her brown eyes with plenty of dark eyeshadow, adding black liner extended out to create an elongated effect and lots of false lashes and mascara. Lisa’s high cheekbones were highlighted even further with the use of contour to sculpt her face. Finishing off her look was a muted brown lipstick on her famously plump lips.

The exciting evening was featured in Vogue Magazine.

Lisa also walked the runway that same week for designer Dennis Basso, closing the show alongside her two daughters.

Amelia and Delilah also walked together in The Blonds fashion show, modeling coordinated pink satin ensembles.