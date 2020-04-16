Lisa Rinna Is Ageless, Has Legs For Days In New Instagram Share

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has legs for days in a new Instagram share in which the 56-year-old showed off her long and lean gams in a high-cut black bathing suit. She was walking the runway during New York Fashion Week, and the ageless beauty looked every bit the high-fashion model in the snap.

Lisa was seen in a stunning lace-up one-piece satin garment. The breathtaking fashion was from the Kyle x Shahida runway show. RHOBH star Kyle Richards debuted her new Spring 2020 collection at the yearly event and asked her fellow housewives — including Lisa, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, and Denise Richards — to appear as models.

The reality star and actress stole the show in the stunning bathing suit topped with a colorful floor-length kimono. In fact, most of the Housewives that appeared as models topped their garments with a kimono, adding a bright and whimsical touch to their outfits.

Lisa’s confidence came shining through in the pic. She is staring straight ahead, focused on making her walk on the runway as memorable as possible not only for the designers but also for the audience in attendance, many of whom were seen snapping photos of the exciting moment.

The reality star and mother of two daughters — Amelia Gray Hamlin, 18, and Delilah Belle Hamlin, 21 — wore her dark hair parted in the middle and slicked back away from her face, secured in the back in a low twist. She wore thick, oversized gold hoop earrings with her ensemble.

Her body was tanned and toned, showing off her famous shape that has been on display ever since Lisa’s debut as soap siren Billie Reed in 2002 on the daytime serial Days of Our Lives. She wore jewel-toned high-heeled strappy sandals to finish off her ensemble.

Lisa’s makeup application was dramatic, highlighting her brown eyes with plenty of dark eyeshadow and black liner extended out to create an elongated effect. She added lots of false lashes and mascara. Lisa’s high cheekbones were highlighted even further with the use of contour to sculpt her face. Completing her beauty look was a muted brown lipstick on her famously plump lips.

The exciting evening was featured in Vogue Magazine.

Lisa also walked the runway that same week for designer Dennis Basso, closing the show alongside her two daughters.

Amelia and Delilah walked together in The Blonds fashion show, and the sisters modeled coordinating pink satin ensembles.