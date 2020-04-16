Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Stuns In A Leopard-Print Bikini

Meadow was pictured lying down for her swimsuit snapshot.

Meadow Walker, the daughter of late Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker, left her fans in awe after uploading a bikini photo to Instagram.

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old model took to the social media platform to share the stunning snapshot with her 2.2 million followers. The photo was taken outdoors against a brilliant white backdrop that appeared to be textured fabric. Because Meadow was photographed lying down, the material resembled white sand.

The model was wearing a leopard-print bikini that featured an earthy color palette of tan, brown, and black. The spotted garment really stood out against the photo’s solid colorless background and Meadow’s pale skin. Her string bikini top had spaghetti straps and triangle cups that clung to her perky chest. The top tied in the front instead of the back, and the ends of the knotted strings were curled over Meadow’s flat upper midsection.

Meadow’s photo was shot from above and the side. She was only pictured from the hips up, and her bikini bottoms were barely visible on the left side of the snapshot. The scantest hint of one of her side straps could be seen curving up over her narrow but shapely hips.

The model was reaching up to touch her temples with both hands. She had her elbows bent and her upper arms flat on the ground out to her sides. This pose elongated her toned torso, highlighting her tiny waist and slender hourglass shape.

Meadow’s short brunette hair was spread out above her head. Her makeup application was soft and subtle, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. The model’s eyelids were lightly dusted with pink eye shadow that made her hazel blue eyes pop. Her long eyelashes were coated with a minimal amount of black mascara, and she was sporting natural thick eyebrows. Meadow’s lips were a glossy pale pink, and she had them slightly parted. She was gazing straight at the camera with a sultry look on her face.

Meadow tagged photographer Lauren Leekley, but she didn’t share any details about her picture in its caption. Instead, she used a dove emoji to capture the image’s ethereal vibe.

As of this writing, Meadow’s Instagram devotees have hit the like button on her post over 107,000 times. It also earned a flood of positive reactions from a number of her fellow models, including Kaia Gerber, Shanina Shaik, and Nadine Leopold. Of course, her non-famous fans had plenty to say about it as well.

“An actual angel,” one admirer wrote.

“Ravishing angel.. you are pure love and light,” gushed another fan.

“My jaw broke, it is now on the ground,” read a third remark.

This isn’t the first time Meadow has captivated her Instagram followers with one of her bikini photos. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, they also fell in love with a shot of the model rocking a daisy-print two-piece.