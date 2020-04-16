‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope Struggles With Her Past As Gina

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, April 16, 2020 reveal that there will be a lot of uncertainty among many Salem citizens in this week’s penultimate episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) continue to struggle with the events that unfolded over the past year of her life.

Fans will remember that Dr. Rolf (William Utay) implanted a microchip into Hope’s brain in order to make her believe and act as if she were Princess Gina. During that time she did a lot of terrible things, such as push her best friend and cousin Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) off of a balcony and send her into a year-long coma.

She also tried to break up John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans’ (Deidre Hall) marriage, as well as worked with Stefano DiMera in order to cause a lot of chaos in Salem.

Now that Hope has had the microchip removed she’ll be feeling terrible about what she did while under Dr. Rolf’s spell. It seems that she may want to make the rounds to share her remorse and embarrassment over the situation with those she hurt the most as she tries to get her life back on track.

Meanwhile, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will get some shocking news from Evan Frears’ (Brock Kelly) lawyer, Zoey. Rafe is now fighting to keep little David, who is the son of Evan and the late Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause). Rafe has been raising David as his own for over a year, and was close to legally adopting him before Evan’s biological bombshell was dropped.

It seems that Rafe will now have to fight hard in order to keep the child that he feels is his son away from Evan and his dangerous father, Orpheus.

Elsewhere in Salem, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will have a heart to heart conversation with his father, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) about his relationship with Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans).

Sonny will warn his father that Kayla’s ex-husband, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) will do everything in his power to win back Kayla’s affection, and likely advise him to do the same.

It seems that Kayla will have a difficult choice ahead of her as the two men she loves won’t back down when it comes to their futures together.

In addition, Days of Our Lives fans will see some more romance when Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) finds a surprise waiting for him from the love of his life, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).