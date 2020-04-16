Brennah Black Rocks String Bikini & Flaunts Ample Sideboob: ‘Take A Dip In My Daydream’

Brennah Black added another sexy upload to her feed that saw her in a tiny black bikini. The model’s April 14 share was her second consecutive bikini post, and her 530,000-plus fans certainly didn’t seem to mind the sexy sight.

The photo captured the model enjoying a day at the pool. In her caption, she told her followers to “take a dip” in her daydream, seeming to hint that the photo was a throwback taken before social distancing and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Texas hottie geotagged the picture at the Bardessono pool, which is a luxury hotel pool in Napa Valley. She sat on a concrete slab that surrounded the water, leaning her weight back on her arms. Black appeared to have just dipped one foot in the water, dangling it over a set of ripples in the pool.

It appeared to be either early in the morning or more toward dusk, with plenty of shadows illuminating the pool terrace. The Playboy model was the only one who was poolside, and a few empty loungers sat behind her back. The blond bombshell sported a sexy string bikini that flaunted her trim figure to perfection.

The top of the garment boasted a traditional triangle cut with small black cups that did more showing than they did covering. The piece allowed Black to flaunt ample sideboob and cleavage, tying in the back with a gold string. Its halterneck secured behind her beautiful mane of hair and was not fully visible in the photo.

Her bottoms were just as sexy, boasting the same gold ties that sat high on either side of her hips, drawing attention to her chiseled abs and tiny midsection. The beautiful piece also allowed Black to expose plenty of her round booty and strong stems. She kept things casual for her poolside attire. Brennah went jewelry-free and wore her long, blond locks down and at her back, adding a few small curls throughout the body as well.

The update has only been live on her account for a few hours, but it’s already attracted plenty of attention from her fans with over 12,000 likes in addition to upward of 300 comments. Most fans were quick to rave over Black’s fantastic figure.

“I would love to take a dip in your dreams!!! Whats your biggest dream?!?!?” one fan commented, adding a series of flame emoji.

“The best place to be is in a woman’s dreams! Text to the point!” a second social media user raved.

“Man you are just burning it up with all this content lately,” a third wrote alongside a few red heart emoji.