Kylie Jenner Hits Back After Fans Say She Looked Better Skinnier: ‘I Birthed A Baby’

Kylie Jenner isn’t letting negative comments about her body go unchecked. After a fan account posted a video this week from an appearance in 2017 – before having baby Stormi Webster – fans said that she looked “skinner” and “better” back then.

As Us Weekly magazine reports, the makeup mogul clapped back at the commenters, saying “I birthed a baby.”

The video was posted on a Kylie fan account on Instagram and it showed a video of Kylie at the opening of the Sugar Factory in Las Vegas in 2017. The reality star stops to pose with fans and is all smiles in a tiny, gray, striped dress. Her hair is its natural color and in waves that fall past her shoulders.

The appearance took place shortly after the 22-year-old first hooked up with Travis Scott at Coachella. The couple had baby Stormi in February, 2018.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she wrote at the time. “I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst!”

Since then, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s body has changed, and fans were quick to point that fact out in the comments.

After clapping back, others noted with excitement that it appears Kylie does read the comments on the fan account and they hoped she’d continue to interact.

Despite the criticism that she sometimes receives, Kylie hasn’t been afraid to show off her post-baby body. She recently posted a swimsuit photo on her official Instagram page showing her wearing a white swimsuit while standing in front of a mottled pink wall. She holds her hair up off her shoulders while closing her eyes.

With over 7.5 million likes, the photo is clearly a hit with fans, and the comments are largely positive, with people complimenting her body and makeup.

She also posted a video of herself in a hot pink bikini on Easter while hanging out with daughter Stormi.

Kylie isn’t the only one forced to deal with body commentary after having a baby. Sister Khloe Kardashian also faced criticism after having her baby True Thompson with NBA star Tristan Thompson two years ago.

“Completely over mommy/body shamers! Women who choose 2 take their time after baby, I’m so proud of you!” she wrote at the time. “Women who choose to work out after baby, I’m so proud of you! We all must do what’s best for US! Please b kind 2urself! A happy mommy makes for a happy baby! Love your process.”