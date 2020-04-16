Allie Auton Floods Fans With Bikini Snaps For Viral ‘ThanksToTravel’ Hashtag Campaign

Allie Auton recently treated her 569,000 Instagram followers to a slew of skin-baring snaps in participation with the “thankstotravel” hashtag that, per The Resident, was launched by the global social agency Komodo and The Brighter Group consultancy firm earlier this week. The Australian model curated a multi-slide post full of bikini looks for the viral campaign on Thursday that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The sizzling upload included a total of seven photos from Allie’s travels over the years, which she noted in the caption she was “feeling so grateful for.” It kicked off with a solo shot of the blond bombshell standing with her toes in the sand on a beautiful beach and rocking a neon green bikini that popped against her deep tan. It included a strapless top that flaunted some serious underboob, as well as a pair of daringly high-cut bottoms that showed off her sculpted legs and killer curves.

The next slide captured Allie sporting a plunging one-piece while sitting on the edge of a speed boat next to her bikini-clad pal Madison Woolley. She flaunted her pert derriere in a cheeky black set in the slide after that.

Other swimwear looks featured in the post included an impossibly tiny hot pink two-piece and two white bikinis in different styles, one of which Allie covered up with a see-through mesh dress. In the final photo, she was seen straddling a surfboard in the ocean in a light pink bikini that featured a crop top-style top and thong bottoms that perfectly suited the model’s curvaceous physique.

Unsurprisingly, the swimwear overload proved extremely popular with Allie’s thousands of fans. It has earned nearly 21,000 likes since going live to her feed 17 hours ago, as well as dozens of compliments in the comments section.

“You are so pretty @allieauton. I hope you’re staying safe out there!” one person wrote.

“Ummm that 3rd pic is bomb, such a babe!” said another fan.

“No matter who is in the pics with you, I still can’t take my eyes off you,” a third follower commented.

“What wonderful memories and beautiful pictures! Blessings! You’re gorgeous!” gushed a fourth admirer.

Many of Allie’s Instagram model pals have also participated in the “thankstotravel” hashtag. Just yesterday, her friends Tarsha Whitmore and Samantha Rayner curated their own posts for the campaign, both of which contained stunning snaps from one of their trips together to the Maldives. Aussie babe Tahlia Skaines joined in on the trend as well, sharing a multi-slide post featuring photos from her travels all over the world.