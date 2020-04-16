‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, April 15: Sally Thanked Wyatt & Flo After Kicking Her Out

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, April 15 features Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) questioning Florence Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) sudden decision over the phone. He wanted to know if she was angry about Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) recent admission that she would only seek treatment if he got back together with her. Flo insisted that he put the redhead out of the beach house, per She Knows Soaps.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) woke up in Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) bedroom. He called out for Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) but Brooke showed up. He told Brooke that he couldn’t remember anything about the previous evening. She told him that she wanted to get back together with him. She explained that her kiss with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) had been a mistake. Ridge did not seem to take Brooke’s pleas seriously. Later, Shauna called him. He wanted her to come to Los Angeles but Shauna said that she could not be around him. She told him that she would cherish their memories forever. She ended the call after saying goodbye.

Bill visited Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) in her office. Quinn knew that he was angry with her for uploading the kissing video so that everyone could see it. Quinn remained nonchalant and said that the truth would set him free. He blamed her for hurting Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and vowed that it would not ruin his future with her. Quinn felt that she was compelled to act because Brooke had undermined her as the matriarch of the Forrester clan. She had needed to remind Brooke who was in charge. Quinn told him that Katie would not have been devastated by the video if he had not kissed Brooke. She opined that Bill should stay as far away from Brooke as possible.

At the beach house, Wyatt told Sally that he wanted to talk to her about the future. Flo entered the living room and Sally realized that they had planned a meeting to discuss something with her. She asked them what was going on and Flo told her that they thought that she needed to move out of Wyatt’s house. Wyatt tried to soothe Sally by telling her that he could not give her the kind of care that she needed. Sally laid on the guilt when she told them that she knew she was making their life inconvenient. Nevertheless, she thanked them for their generosity.