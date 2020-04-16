Serena Williams Goes Disney Princess, Singing In A Snow White Dress With A Pie

Fans are going wild over tennis champion Serena Williams‘s latest social media post, in which the star athlete went full Disney princess after wearing a Snow White dress while singing and baking. The video was originally posted to short video platform TikTok before getting reposted to Instagram.

The clip was sure to show off Williams’s humor as well as her Disney admiration, as the tennis champ seemed to poke fun of herself and her too-small ensemble.

The video opened with Williams standing in her luxurious kitchen over a pie. For the occasion, the athlete was dressed in a mini Snow White dress, with a classic navy bodice, yellow skirt, and red droplet accents on puff sleeves.

Williams kept the rest of her look natural, with no makeup and her hair tied into a low and loose ponytail.

“Hello, I’m back,” Williams sang, opening her arms in greeting.

Though Snow White may have baked her pie in the movie, Williams channeled a more modern princess — opting to microwave her portion for two minutes instead of warming it up in a more traditional method. However, she still continued the Disney vibes by singing to her fans about her plans.

Putting the pie in the microwave gave Williams an excuse to turn around, which showed that the dress was unzipped.

“Speaking of backs,” Williams sang, referencing her opening line, “my dress doesn’t fit in the back,” she joked, concluding the short video.

Williams’s caption then hammered the point home, as she wrote a witty pun to poke fun of her backless dress.

The upload earned over 117,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments. Most fans loved the update, calling Williams the “cutest” in gushing comments.

“Omg I love it,” wrote one fan, adding a besotted face emoji and three red hearts.

“It’s great to see you having fun and so relaxed for a change,” added a second.

Others, however, joked that self-isolating had been taking its toll on Williams’s sanity.

“This girl has lost her mind LOL,” joked one user.

“I think we’ve been cooped up to [sic] long!!!!” echoed another.

This is not the first time that Williams has displayed her love for Disney, and she had previously wowed fans with a cute snap where she snuggled up in a Moana blanket with her young daughter, Olympia.

Meanwhile, Serena’s sister, fellow tennis ace Venus Williams, has also been keeping busy on social media. Venus most recently stunned fans after flaunting her figure in a printed mini dress, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.