Chadwick Boseman Fans Are Worried About His Appearance After Seeing His Social Media Post

Chadwick Boseman took to social media on Wednesday to pay tribute to Jackie Robinson but his fans’ attention was soon turned on him instead. In an Instagram live posting, Boseman wore a hat with the number 42 – Robinson’s number when he played – and talked about what the man’s legacy meant to the actor. What was meant to be a touching homage instead had his followers worried about the fact that he was far too skinny looking.

Boseman talked about his Operation 42, which is an effort to help hospitals around the country that operate in predominantly African American communities. The name is also a tribute to Jackie Robinson. When he posted about the effort, fans were more interested in asking why he looked so skinny.

“I hope your okay, your appearance has changed,” one user commented.

“Are you getting skinnier for a movie?” Another user inquired after watching the video.

“Dude, I’m all in for this, but please reassure your fan base about your health ’cause even I am starting to be kinda worried,” a third user commented.

Instagram users aren’t the only ones who are worried about Boseman’s health. The concern spread to other social media platforms on Thursday morning as the actor’s name started trending on Twitter. The trending topic was not because of the initiative he was trying to raise awareness about but rather because those users also agreed he was looking sickly.

ComicBook points out it’s possible there isn’t a reason to be concerned about his weight. While Boseman has sported the physique of a superhero when he played the Black Panther, in between those periods of time he’s looked rather drawn and gaunt.

During the NBA All-Star Weekend, he made an appearance on camera and viewers believed he looked too skinny. Some have posited he’s simply a person who is naturally very skinny and bulks up for certain movie roles.

Others have offered up the idea that he is losing weight for an upcoming role.

If Boseman is suffering through some kind of illness, he isn’t talking about it publicly. The actor is not particularly active on social media and when he does post, it’s not usually a selfie or video like the one he posted about Operation 42.

It’s worth pointing out that the last Instagram post where he gave a glimpse into his appearance also showed the actor looking quite a bit skinnier than what people remember from his MCU days. As of now, Boseman hasn’t posted or commented on those worries about his weight.