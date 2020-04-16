Kelly Ripa Reveals Her Surprising Other Dream Career

Kelly's other career dream might surprise you.

Kelly Ripa may be most famous as the longtime co-host of Live and as an actor on shows such as All My Children and Hope & Faith, but it turns out there’s actually another profession she’d liked to have turned her hand at — and it’s pretty far away from the silver screen. The star opened up about her other dream job on the April 15 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan where she revealed that she’d always wished she’d have trained to be either a midwife or doula.

Kelly made the confession while speaking to a midwife via video call on the ABC morning show as she and co-host Ryan Seacrest continue to film new episodes remotely from the safety of their own homes amid the coronavirus lockdown.

“You are living my other profession. Once upon a time, I was like, ‘I wish I could be a midwife or a doula,'” the actress turned talk show host shared while speaking to Jennifer Shoback, a midwife in Pennsylvania, during the show’s Working Heroes segment, per Fox News.

“I wish I had that level of expertise,” Kelly then continued, adding that she’s always had an interest in the profession because she finds “the whole childbirth experience to be so incredible and miraculous and exhilarating.”

“You do such a phenomenal job there,” Kelly — who recently became visibly emotional on the show as she opened up about the death of her former All My Children co-star and close friend John Callahan — added.

Jennifer was on the morning show to discuss her experience going to work in a hospital every day to help expectant mothers amid the pandemic.

She opened up about the “really scary” time so many people are facing right now as she explained that she and her healthcare worker colleagues “have masks on our face” and are all “dressed from head to toe” in protective gear to keep everyone safe during baby deliveries.

Kelly then heaped praise on Jennifer and others like her across the world who are going to work every day while millions remain under stay at home orders.

“I know from experience that you are a source of comfort to the women in those delivery rooms,” Kelly, who is a mom to three children with her husband of more than two decades, Mark Consuelos, said.

“We are just so thankful that you are fighting the good fight every day and bringing these beautiful little people into the world,” she added.

And while she’s praising the nation’s healthcare workers amid the crisis, Kelly’s also been getting very candid about how she’s adapting to the stay at home order both on Live and on social media over the past few weeks.

She recently showed off her gray hairs on Instagram as she joked about not being able to head out for her regular hair appointments to keep her roots blond.