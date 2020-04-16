Suzy Cortez Goes Topless & Rocks Only Panties In Steamy New Shot

Suzy Cortez left almost nothing to the imagination in the most recent Instagram upload that was shared on her page. The Brazilian beauty opted to push the envelope with her latest post, ditching her top entirely and rocking only a pair of cream-colored panties, making her April 15 photo an instant hit with fans.

The model used her caption to try and entice followers to join her website, and judging by the number of likes and comments for the post, she’s doing a good job so far. The photo captured the model standing in front of the camera, looking down with a sultry expression. Cortez did not add a geotag on the upload, but she appeared to be in a bedroom. Behind her was a large mirror that reflected her backside. The setting also boasted a big green plant and a lamp with a chic silver shade.

Suzy, who recently rocked a thong on a motorcycle, used her hands to cover her chest — just enough to adhere to Instagram’s nudity guidelines while still flaunting plenty of cleavage. She wore a sheer, frilly lace piece around her neck that included a black tie to match the detailing on her panties. The sexy accent helped draw attention to her trim arms and tanned shoulders.

Her tiny bottoms did nothing but favors for her fit physique, featuring a low-dipping front that accentuated her trim tummy and small waist. Its high-cut sides revealed plenty of Suzy’s thighs. Three tiers of fringe and sheer polka-dotted material made up the body of the sexy garment while only a small piece of triangular fabric with an embroidered flower detail covered the middle.

She added a few beautiful accessories to the look, including a pair of thigh-high socks that featured a black ribbon trim to match her undies. Cortez included a bit of bling as well, with dangling silver earrings and a bracelet to match. The fitness model opted to keep her hair out of her face with a sleek bun that sat on top of her head.

Suzy added her usual glam with a set of defined brows and pink shimmery eyeshadow. She contoured with blush and highlighter to bring out her cheekbones.

The post has already proven to be a hit, garnering over 30,000 likes and 300-plus comments in just shy of 24 hours.

“Wow is all I can say right now,” one of the model’s fans gushed alongside a series of flame emoji.

“Like that outfit,” a second Instagrammer complimented.

Many of Cortez’s other admirers couldn’t find the right words and opted to comment with emoji instead.