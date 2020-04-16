Rosanna Arkle Flaunts Cleavage & Legs In Two-Piece Dress While Soaking Up The Sun

Rosanna Arkle has been in New Zealand during the COVID-19 pandemic, and she has shared several snaps from the exotic location while she has been in quarantine. Her latest Instagram update featured her looking sexy in a flirty two-piece dress while she soaked up the sun on the beach.

Rosanna’s post consisted of two photos that captured her as she sat barefoot on the sand in front of a small grassy mound. She did not say when the pictures were taken, but they were tagged at Karikari peninsula, which is located on the northern tip of the island. It appeared to be a gorgeous day as the sky was clear and the sun shone on her bronze skin.

The model’s dress was made from a light, cheetah-print fabric. The low cut, cropped top tied in the middle, calling attention to her cleavage. It also had a small ruffle along the bottom. It was hard to see just how long her skirt was because she was sitting down, but it was long enough to puddle beside her. Rosanna also sported a straw cowboy hat to compete her beach day look.

In the first snap, Rosanna leaned back on one hand while she sat with her knees up, giving her fans a good look at the back of her bare thighs. She smiled and closed her eyes as she lifted the hat off her head.

The second image captured Rosanna sitting up as she ran her hand through her hair while holding the hat in her other hand. She arched her back and tilted her head to the sky, showing off her ample chest and flat abs. Her skirt was pulled up over her legs, which were folded.

In the post’s caption, she said that the flirty dress was available through online retailer Fashion Nova.

Many Rosanna’s followers were impressed with the photos and stopped to share their comments.

“An absolutely stunning and beautiful young lady with a gorgeous looking body,” gushed one Instagram user.

“You are adorable,” a second admirer commented.

“You are a work of art,” wrote a third follower.

“I think you are the most beautiful girl in the world,” a fourth fan remarked.

Rosanna wore her blond locks down. Her makeup application included smoky eye shadow, thick lashes, and a nude shade on her lips.

