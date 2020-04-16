Joy-Anna Duggar Shares Pregnancy Sonogram & Message To Daughter: ‘Sweet Baby Girl’

Joy-Anna Duggar, 22, shared a pregnancy sonogram with her Instagram followers along with a message for her future daughter, calling her “sweet baby girl” in the photo’s caption. Joy-Anna revealed she and her husband — Austin Forsyth, 26 — were expecting their latest bundle of joy on March 18.

The reality star, who grew up in front of the television cameras as a star of the Duggar family‘s shows 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, gushed about her impending bundle of joy. She revealed how happy she was that the couple’s little girl was healthy and growing properly. She also told her followers she was 21 weeks along in her pregnancy, which means her due date is sometime in August.

The couple discussed their happiness about the new baby in a video shared by TLC, who has aired the aforementioned shows featuring the Duggar family since 2008. Their thoughts can be seen in the clip below.

Austin shared he was nervous about the idea of raising a girl. The couple already have one son, Gideon.

“They are going to take a little more work than boys. I feel like Gideon, he’s tough and he’ll eat anything, but I feel like a girl, we’re going to have to pamper a little bit more. But I am so excited,” he shared.

Joy-Anna remarked she was excited to dress her daughter up in bows and fluffy dresses.

Joy-Anna’s sister, Jessa Duggar, and best pal Carlin Bates were among the first to share their good thoughts for the couple.

Fans congratulated the twosome in the comments section of the post.

“Congratulations!!! I’m so happy you’ve been blessed with another baby girl,” one fan wrote.

“I’m so excited for you guys! What a blessing,” remarked a second follower.

This pregnancy is a blessed event for the couple. Joy-Anna miscarried in July 2019. She was 20 weeks pregnant with a little girl the couple named Anabelle Elise.

At the time, Joy-Anna shared a photo of herself and Austin to Instagram holding their stillborn daughter with a caption that explained life was fragile. She told her fans she was thankful she and Austin were able to be the baby’s parents for a short time.