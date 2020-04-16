Addison Rae Sizzles In An Animal-Print Bikini And Gets Whacked In The Head

Addison was using a mirror to take a selfie by a pool.

Addison Rae Easterling was showing off her phenomenal figure in a fun and flirty bikini when a falling object disrupted her photo shoot.

On Wednesday, the 19-year-old Hype House member took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie with her 12.3 million followers. The mirror Addison used was located outdoors and facing a pool. Her backdrop also included a few tall shade trees. However, she was posing in area where she was bathed in brilliant sunlight.

The TikTok sensation was rocking a white-and-pink leopard-print bikini from Bamba Swim. Her top had spaghetti straps and a low scoop neck that exposed a significant amount of her perky cleavage. The garment also featured a drawstring detail in the center of the bust. The long ties trailed down her midriff, drawing the eye to her washboard stomach.

Addison’s matching bottoms were barely visible, but they appeared to have a high cut that elongated her shapely legs. She was also rocking a sheer pink-and-white sarong that featured a swirling stripe print. The swimsuit cover-up was knotted right below her bellybutton.

Addison added a touch of elegance to her look by wearing a pearl necklace around her neck. Her other accessories included a pair of gold hoop earrings, a pinky ring, and a gold bangle bracelet. She was wearing her long brunette tresses down and pushed back behind her shoulders.

Addison’s glamorous makeup application included shimmery silver eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, mascara, and a matte nude lip. She also showed off her long manicured nails as she held up her camera to take a selfie. They were painted pink and white to match her ensemble.

Addison was posing on her knees on the hard concrete surface surrounding the pool. She was sitting back on her feet, and she had her right hand resting on her shapely thigh. In the caption of her post, she informed her fans that her photo was meant to represent what they see on Instagram, while the video that followed it was “reality.”

In the video, Addison was shown moving her head around and giving the camera a sultry look. However, her facial expression soon changed to one of pain when a broomstick fell from out-of-frame and whacked her on the head.

Addison’s followers let her know how much they loved her bikini shot and her dose of reality by rewarding her Instagram post with more than 3.3 million likes as of this writing. She also received an outpouring of adoration in the comments section.

“Both are perfect,” read one response to her post.

“You are so gorgeous,” remarked another admirer.

“HAHAHAHAHA this is amazing,” a third fan wrote.

Addison’s fans were also delighted with a set of bikini photos that she uploaded last month while she was vacationing in The Bahamas. In one of the snapshots, she was pictured cuddling a cute pig.