Chris Harrison Shades Jed Wyatt, Says ‘Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart’ Is For Single ‘Legitimate’ Musicians

"The Bachelor' host says Hannah Brown's ex would have had issues on the new dating show.

Chris Harrison says Jed Wyatt wouldn’t have been a good fit for The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart. The Bachelor host addressed the similarities between Hannah Brown’s fallen former fiance and the suitors on the music-themed ABC dating show that debuted earlier this week.

In a new interview, Harrison addressed talk that Jed — a country singer who was looking to boost his music career when he cast on Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette — should have just waited for Listen To Your Heart. Jed has been planning a future with his secret girlfriend, singer Haley Stevens, when he left to compete on The Bachelorette, per People.

“This may have been the perfect show for him, although again, he still could not have come on with a girlfriend,” Harrison told Refinery 29 of Jed. “That’s the whole point. You need to be single. I guess that would have been a big hurdle to get over.”

Harrison went on to say that Jed, whose biggest career accomplishment as of his Bachelorette days was creating a dog food jingle, would have had some stiff competition in other areas on the new dating show.

“No offense to Jed, but these are legitimate musicians from all across the spectrum,” Harrison said. “We have people that came from their church choirs, people that have a Broadway background, people who have been grinding in Nashville for years and have never made it. We have one of the guys who made it pretty far on American Idol.”

The American Idol alum-turned-Listen To Your Heart suitor is Trevor Holmes. Bachelor Nation has already noted the similarities between Trevor and Jed. Trevor bears an uncanny resemblance to Hannah’s ex, and he even owns a Sherpa-lined jacket similar to the one Jed wore when he serenaded Hannah outside of her window last year on The Bachelorette. Hannah even joked she is “triggered” by Trevor and the new show.

Harrison added that while The Bachelor and Bachelorette both break its stars down “emotionally,” when people perform on stage together on LTHY and they are exposed in that way, there’s a “whole other level of emotion and vulnerability” and they get close quickly.

For those who don’t find love (or fame) on the six-week show, Harrison said there’s always Bachelor in Paradise. The ABC host didn’t rule out the possibility that Listen To Your Heart castoffs will end up on the summertime spinoff.