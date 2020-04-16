Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Toned Legs In A Hot Pink Mini Dress

JLo sizzled in a tiny fuschia mini dress covered in feathers.

Jennifer Lopez proudly showed off her seriously long and toned legs in a series of new photos shared to her Instagram account this week. JLo treated fans to a stunning throwback look at herself during a professional photo shoot prior to the coronavirus lockdown which showed her in a number of different poses as she showed off her pink side.

The 50-year-old mom of two once again proved she looks years younger than her age in the April 15 upload as she posed in her fuschia colored ensemble with glamorous long sleeves made entirely of thin, fluffy feathers.

The first snap in the three photo upload showed the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer as she crouched down on the white floor in front of a matching all-white background in the bold ensemble, which she paired with matching shiny hot pink heels.

JLo — who recently revealed a bold hair transformation — gazed off into the distance while she posed, proudly showing off her long, tanned legs.

In the second photo in the new upload, she struck a very similar pose though the photo was taken from the front as she shot out a pretty sultry look.

In the third and final snap, Jennifer stood up to give fans an even better look at her long, tanned legs. She posed with her right foot in front of her left with her long, straight hair flowing down to her waist.

In the caption, the multi-hyphenate shared a quote from the 2004 Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams movie Mean Girls as she sent her 118.9 million followers some love.

And the comments section was filled with a whole lot of love back.

“Yesss queennnnn,” one fan commented with several heart emoji.

Another told the star, “You are too beautiful.”

“I swear there isn’t a color that doesn’t look good on you,” a third person said with an emoji with stars for eyes.

The upload has received more than 1.6 million likes in the first 18 hours since she shared it.

Jennifer didn’t explicitly confirm in the caption when or where the photos were taken, though she did tag some of the team she worked with on the shoot. The tags appeared to confirm that the snaps were from a December photo session ahead of her appearance on Saturday Night Live.

JLo’s been keeping her social media fans entertained with plenty of both new and old content amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She and fiance Alex Rodriguez most recently gave fans a peak at how they spent Easter in lockdown with their children. The athlete shared a video that showed the family taking part in an Easter egg hunt in their Miami back garden which was set up by his wife-to-be.