Lauren Drain Rocks Tiny Bikini In Stunning Before & After Childbirth Pic

Fitness guru Lauren Drain had a baby just over three months ago, but one would never know it by looking at her body. She has been working hard to get back in shape, and on Wednesday, she shared a stunning before and after photo that saw her rocking her fit physique in a tiny bikini.

Lauren’s post was a collage that showed side-by-side pictures of her when she was four weeks pregnant and a recent shot. She wore a skimpy bikini in each shot, showing off her fabulous figure.

In the before picture, Lauren wore an olive green crochet bikini. The top featured small cups with sexy straps that went in between her breasts, calling attention to her cleavage. The bottoms were incredibly skimpy, covering up just enough to keep the image safe for Instagram. Three thin straps around her hips drew the eye to her feminine curves and hourglass shape. She also wore a pair of beige wedge sandals, which elongated her muscular legs. She gave the camera a serious look as she ran one hand through her hair.

The after pic featured Lauren holding her adorable daughter, Aria, on her hip. She wore a bright blue string bikini that didn’t leave much to the imagination. The top had classic triangle-style cups that exposed a good deal of her chest. The bottoms sat low on her hips and tied at the sides on loopy bows. Lauren ran her free hand through her hair as she flashed a smile for the camera. She wore the same heels and struck a similar pose, flaunting her post-pregnancy body — especially her taut abs, which looked remarkable considering she gave birth less than four months ago.

In the caption, Lauren explained how she worked hard to get her body back while plugging a live workout session.

Dozens of her fans took to the comments section to rave over how fantastic she looked.

“WOW very good job, you can be very proud!” one admirer wrote.

“You look incredible!!! You don’t even have any loose skin that’s insane!! Good job mommy,” a second Instagram user commented.

“All I can say is WOW! You look stunning,” a third follower chimed in.

“I think you look better now than before! And you looked GREAT before, must be the mommy glow,” remarked a fourth fan.

Lauren has been showing off her body in a variety of tantalizing outfits recently, including a backless mini dress with a high slit.