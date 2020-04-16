Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Encourages Fans To Keep Active With ‘Morning Motivation Routine’

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines believes that it’s incredibly important for people to continue a fitness routine despite the recent changes that have occurred due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, April 16, Kayla took to popular social media site Instagram to give her 12.4 million followers an example of a morning routine that can keep them feeling good and motivated for the rest of the day.

For the workout, Kayla wears a nude-colored sports bra that features an added flair across the chest in the form of criss-crossing straps. She pairs the top with dark-red leggings that extend to her ankles and cling to her gym-honed physique. A gap between the top and bottoms give her followers an eyeful of toned midsection.

Kayla chooses a pair of white sneakers with gray embellishments for footwear and adds a black exercise watch and gold bar necklace for accessories. Her long, brunette tresses are swept up into a ponytail and braided to keep them out of her face as she goes through the workout. The trainer’s face is made up with a bit of black mascara, eye shadow, and glossy lips.

The fitness trainer calls the workout her “morning motivation routine.” She carries out the exercises in her living room and uses a pink resistance band for equipment.

As the video begins, Kayla tells her followers that she’s going to show them a quick morning routine that they can use anytime and anywhere to get them ready for the day. She then jumps into the workout, beginning with overhead band pull aparts for 20 reps. The next exercise is the cat cow for 10 reps. Kayla moves into thoracic rotations for 10 reps, five on each side. The squat comes next, for a total of 10 reps, and Kayla finishes off the routine with 10 lateral lunges, five on each side.

In the caption of the post, the fitness trainer says that keeping to a morning routine is important for staying active, productive, and feeling good. She adds that starting the day off with her simple routine can help her followers get their bodies moving, motivate them for the day ahead, and assist with reducing aches and pains. Kayla encourages her fans to complete one round of the exercise circuit first thing in the morning.

The morning routine quickly became popular with Kayla’s followers, earning hundreds of likes and dozens of comments within the first several minutes of appearing on the photo-sharing site.