Carmit Bachar Talks How The Pussycat Dolls Are Stronger As Women & Fear Over Nearly Being Locked Down Abroad

The Pussycat Dolls reformed late last year and are better than ever.

Original member Carmit Bachar graced the cover of Mr. Warburton’s latest issue and ET Canada reported the “I Don’t Need a Man” hitmaker discussing how she and her fellow Dolls are stronger as individuals and as a group.

“The ladies and I have all been through so much, sharing our very life-altering issues from Nicole [Scherzinger]’s bulimia, Jessica [Sutta]’s sobriety, and my life long struggle with my cleft,” she said.

For those unaware, Bachar was born with a cleft lip and palate, per Metro. The singer from the age of six months to 16, had to have an operation every year to repair it. Unfortunately, she was bullied for her condition when she was younger. However, the fiery redhead has still come out on top.

“All of us together have leaned on each other and have so much respect for everything we have been through, it has made us stronger as women and performers.”

In October last year, the Dolls performed for the first time in over a decade on The X Factor in the U.K. Despite a killer performance, they faced a lot of backlash from viewers who disapproved of their sexy image and claimed their set wasn’t appropriate for all ages. Ashley Roberts defended she and her group members and stated they have nothing to prove and that their aim is just to have fun.

The “Don’t Cha” songstress also expressed that she was fearful that she was going to be stuck in the U.K. once it went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed thousands of people around the world.

Bachar has a daughter and explained that she wasn’t used to being away from her for a long time. Up until the lockdown, her schedule had been manic with work. The “React” chart-topper had been busy promoting the Dolls new single and was getting ready to perform in their arena tour overseas. She would shed tears over leaving her child and didn’t know when she would see her next.

“I was quarantined in my hotel room in the UK terrified that they would close the borders, I was worried for myself, our fans and especially for my family at home. We didn’t know if we could get out,” Bachar said.

The group was originally scheduled to kick off their U.K. and Ireland tour earlier this month. Following the governments advice, they were forced to postpone all the shows to October.