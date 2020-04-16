Jon Bon Jovi Talks Halted Concert Tour, Delayed Album Release To Howard Stern

The musician spoke about how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted him both personally and professionally.

Jon Bon Jovi talked about the way the coronavirus pandemic has impacted him personally and professionally in an in-depth interview with Sirius XM radio host Howard Stern. The musician, who will participate in the upcoming Jersey 4 Jersey benefit to raise money for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, will be joined by a who’s who of the Garden State’s most recognizable current and past residents for a night of music and entertainment.

Jon will work alongside regional musicians and entertainers, including Bruce Springsteen, Tony Bennett, Halsey, SZA, Chris Rock, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Stewart, and Chelsea Handler. He revealed to Howard that he will likely perform a song he initially debuted on Instagram titled “Do What You Can” along with a classic Bon Jovi tune, “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

In speaking with his longtime friend, Jon said that the pandemic has resulted in him reassessing Bon Jovi‘s future as a touring rock band moving forward.

“We may never tour. This could be the end of touring, who knows?” Jon said in the interview. “I’ve read these articles that ’20 is out of the question, ’21 is possibly out of the question. So, in ’22 when they tell you that you can’t play 50,000 people anymore, do you go, ‘Oh well, I can’t tour the way we used to’?”

He noted that the band’s current album, Bon Jovi 2020, has also pushed back its release date.

On a personal note, Jon revealed that his longtime friend and bandmate David Bryan is still on the mend after contracting COVID-19. He explained that it had been a month since David fell ill and he is still not 100 percent recovered but continues to do better each day.

The father of four is also struggling with the lost milestones his children, along with millions of others, have experienced since the pandemic began. These include the cancellation of the senior prom and graduation ceremony for son Jake and wondering if his son will be able to attend college in the fall. Jake revealed he was accepted to Syracuse University as a freshman on his Instagram page.

One way Jon works through all these feelings of loss and confusion is by working at the Red Bank, New Jersey location of the JBJ Soul Kitchen where he can be found washing dishes five days a week. The eatery, which has provided meals for those deeply in need during this pandemic, is working with a small crew of volunteers — one of which is the rock and roll hall of famer.

“The in-need still need to eat, especially now. They don’t have a place like the local [YMCA] to go to the showers, they don’t have other restaurants giving them lunch and breakfast,” he said of the Soul Kitchen and the essential service it will continue to provide throughout the current health crisis and beyond.