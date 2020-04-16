Abby Dowse Goes Topless While Cuddling Her Adorable Kitten In Steamy New Instagram Post

Abby Dowse’s latest Instagram post is getting noticed for more reasons than one. Not only was she sporting another very racy ensemble, but she was joined by an extra special guest — her adorable kitten, Lily.

Thursday’s addition to Abby’s Instagram feed captured her standing in her gorgeous apartment in Australia. She stood in between the living room and the kitchen, giving her 2.2 million followers a good look at its open floorplan that was filled with all white furniture. Somewhere outside of the frame, an open window allowed a stream of sunlight in, filling the space with natural light.

The tantalizing image saw Abby holding her “lil fluffy crazy baby Lily girl” in one hand. She cuddled her sweet pet up to her chest and gazed at her lovingly while noting in the caption of the upload that isolating at her home “wouldn’t be the same” without her.

Meanwhile, the Australian model used her other perfectly manicured hand to cover up the rest of her bosom, as it was completely bare from her decision to go topless in the steamy shot. She had it strategically placed so as not to violate any of Instagram’s nudity guidelines, however, an ample amount of cleavage was still left very much on display.

The blond bombshell went cozy for the lower half of her look, opting for a pair of white-and-pink tie-dye sweatpants from Fashion Nova. The jogger-style pants were slightly baggy and were cinched with a drawstring low on Abby’s hips to accentuate flat midsection, trim waist, and abs.

Abby added two silver pendant necklaces to her look, which fell low on her decolletage to draw further attention to her voluptuous assets. She tied her platinum tresses in a messy ponytail that was secured high up on her head with a pink scrunchie and wore only a minimal application of makeup that included a thick coat of mascara on her long lashes.

Fans were hardly shy about showing some love for Abby’s skin-baring new social media appearance. It has been awarded more than 26,000 likes after just four hours of going live and has drawn hundreds of compliments for herself as well as her adorable pet.

“That’s a very gorgeous cat, but you don’t look too bad either,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Abby and Lily were “the cutest duo.”

“Looking more and more gorgeous in every picture you post my love,” quipped a third follower.

“So obsessed with you both” a fourth admirer remarked.

While Lily does not make an appearance in all of Abby’s Instagram posts, the model’s killer figure always does. She recently showed off her famous curves again in her “home workout” bikini — a neon blue and green two-piece that left little to the imagination. That post proved popular as well, earning nearly 46,000 likes.