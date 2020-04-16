Lisa Vanderpump Posts Gorgeous Selfie Surrounded By Flowers As ‘RHOBH’ Rolls On Without Her

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star marks the first season she's not on by posting a photo from her happy place.

Lisa Vanderpump snapped a gorgeous selfie ahead of the Season 10 premiere of her former show, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The milestone season of the Bravo reality show is the first one Vanderpump won’t appear in, and someone in her life apparently marked the occasion by sending her flowers.

Just before the RHOBH premiere, titled “This Crown Isn’t So Heavy,” aired, Vanderpump shared a selfie on Instagram that shows her standing next to a massive display of pink flowers. The wealthy restaurateur is wearing an oversized straw sun hat and a white floral top as she smiles widely for the camera. The Vanderpump Rules star has her makeup perfectly done and is wearing a diamond necklace to complete the pretty look. Vanderpump appears happy and carefree months after walking away from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama for good.

In the caption to the photo, Vanderpump thanked an unnamed friend for the flowers. The timing of the floral delivery and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiere does not appear to be a coincidence.

Fans hit the comments on the post to react to LVP’s pretty-in-pink look and to say how much she will be missed on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. A few fans asked if the flowers were from her Vanderpump Rules co-star Brett Caprioni (the SURver recently revealed he has a crush on his boss), or even less likely, from her former friend Kyle Richards. Others said the flowers don’t match Lisa’s beauty.

“The REAL Queen of Beverly Hills,” one fan wrote of Vanderpump.

“RHOBH won’t be the same without you! You were the only class act on that show!” another added.

“Will miss your English sense of humor on RHOBH,” another fan wrote. “You’re beautiful inside and out!”

Indeed, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 premiere was strange for some fans who have been used to seeing Vanderpump running the show for the past decade. Kyle Richards remains the only original cast member on the show, which debuted on Bravo in October 2010.

Richards recently told E! News that it felt “weird” to shoot the show without Vanderpump. But she added that it also felt that way with past cast members Adrienne Maloof, Taylor Armstrong and others who exited the show as well. Richards explained that once filming for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills starts, “there’s so much going on, you don’t really think about” who’s missing from the cast.