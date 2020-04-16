Kimberly Wyatt Shares Epic Throwback Photos Of The Pussycat Dolls: ‘Lil Kittens’

The Pussycat Dolls are back and member Kimberly Wyatt took to Instagram to share a number of epic throwback photos from when the group first started.

Along with Wyatt, the original line up also consisted of lead singer Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, Jessica Sutta, and Melody Thornton, who has decided to not be part of the latest reunion.

The Dolls have always been known for their unique bold style and Wyatt’s most recent post proves that.

In the first shot, the “When I Grow Up” songstresses posed in a group pic where Wyatt, Thornton, Scherzinger, and Bachar were captured standing up and Sutta and Roberts were sitting down.

Wyatt wore a red top with ripped jeans. She sported a quiff and pulled the rest of her blond hair up.

Thornton opted for a bright pink crop top with denim shorts that had bright detailing on them. She paired the ensemble with yellow heels and sported her hair in a high ponytail.

Scherzinger also stunned in a bright pink crop top and wrapped herself up in a cropped black cardigan. She wore black pants with the look and accessorized herself with a belt that had “PCD” written in large gold letters. The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker applied numerous bracelets and wore her long dark hair down for the occasion.

Bachar rocked her signature straight fiery red hair down with a triangular-shaped black crop top with “PCD” written in white large letters. The “Don’t Cha” chart-topper paired her ensemble with camo three-quarter lengths, black heels, and also wore numerous bracelets.

Sutta wore a stripey cropped top with black pants while Roberts wowed in a pink cut-out top with three-quarter length jeans and leopard-print heels.

In the next slide, they all stood up for the photo. They all flashed a smile and looked happy to be in each other’s company.

In the last two frames, Wyatt attached another group photo where the Dolls posed in front of a leopard-print backdrop in the same outfits.

For her caption, Wyatt referred to herself and her group members as “lil kittens.” She didn’t specify when these pictures were taken but they appear to be from the early days of the Pussycat Dolls.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 9,900 likes and over 140 comments, proving to be popular with her 154,000 followers.

“I could look at the old school photos of you girls all day. Queens!” one user wrote, adding multiple crown emoji.

“These are so cute!” another devotee shared.

“Hottest girl band ever!” remarked a third fan.