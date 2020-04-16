Alessandra Ambrosio Sizzles In A Plunging Red Swimsuit

The ex-Victoria's Secret Angel wowed at the beach.

Alessandra Ambrosio sizzled in a gorgeous new swimwear shot shared to social media this week. The photo showed Alessandra in a plunging red swimsuit which shimmered in the sun as she hit the beach. The hot new shot, which is thought to have been taken prior to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, was shared to the Instagram account of her own swimwear brand, Gal Floripa, on April 15.

The ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel, who hung up her wings in 2017, pulled one of her very best poses to show off the skintight swimsuit. Gal Floripa revealed in the caption that she rocked the curve hugging Yantra one-piece in the color described as rust. Alessandra stood with both of her hands behind her head as she pushed her hips to her right to flaunt her jaw dropping curves.

The 39-year-old mom of two showed plenty of skin in the colorful swim look. It plunged pretty low at the chest with two slivers of the same material across the top to reveal her tanned decolletage. It also featured thin adjustable strings that stretched over her shoulders and stretched around her back for a criss-cross design.

Her toned arms were also on full show, as were the tops of her long, lean legs that were highlighted by the one-piece’s high-cut design which also featured two extra panels along the hips.

Alessandra’s long, brunette hair was left to flow down over her shoulders and down her back. Her hair blew slightly in the wind as it obstructed part of her face.

The Brazilian lingerie model pulled a very sultry look with her eyes closed and her lips slightly apart as she stood in front of the gorgeous blue ocean and sky, which both stretched for miles into the distance behind her.

Many fans commented on the stunning new photo, which has received hundreds of likes.

One called Alessandra “My Favorite!” with a red heart emoji.

Another commented in the model’s native language of Portuguese, writing, “Deusa para a vida” which translates in English to “Goddess for life.”

Gal Floripa also tagged Alessandra’s official account in the post.

Alessandra has modeled a number of different bathing suit and bikini looks she’s designed with her own line since she launched Gal Floripa alongside her close friend Gisele Coria and her sister Aline Ambrosio last year.

One recent photo posted by Gal Floripa showed her posing with Gisele and fellow model Renata Macial. The trio all got pretty wet as they rocked different bikinis from the brand’s latest collection while they lied down in the shallow ocean water during a beach photo shoot.