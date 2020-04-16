Reese Witherspoon Donates To Teacher-Aid Organization After Draper James Dress Giveaway Backlash

Reese Witherspoon is donating to a teacher-aid organization after her fashion label Draper James received backlash for messing up their dress giveaway, reports Page Six.

The Page Six exclusive says that Reese donated to the nonprofit organization called DonorsChoose, which provides support to teachers in three Southern cities. According to a representative from DonorsChoose, Reese’s donation will help the highest-need teachers in Atlanta, Nashville, and New Orleans.

Teachers will receive grants that they can then spend on “resources such as books, notebooks, pencils, art supplies, activity kits and food, all shipped directly to their students’ homes.”

The article doesn’t say how much money the Little Fires Everywhere actress donated.

Reese’s donation comes at a time when many educators are struggling to get by due to the school closures. Across the globe, teachers are attempting to continue educating their students, but it’s not easy when there aren’t enough supplies available. DonorsChoose is a charity that aims to provide students with the materials they need to continue their studies outside of the classroom.

As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Draper James received a lot of negative press recently after they sponsored a giveaway designed to give teachers a free dress as a thank-you for all the hard work they do to educate children.

Parents stuck at home with their kids have experienced a newfound appreciation for teachers and everything that they do, hence why Draper James thought it would be nice to express their gratitude by donating the free dresses. Reese signed off on the idea.

However, Draper James is a relatively small company with less than 30 employees overall. They were only prepared to give away 250 dresses in six different styles.

The giveaway wound up going viral thanks to a mention on Good Morning America, and the fashion label received over one million applicants. The company quickly became overwhelmed by the number of requests.

They tried to rectify their mistake by calling the giveaway a “raffle” instead, but the damage had already been done. Most applicants didn’t receive their dress, and some even accused the company of using the giveaway as a marketing tactic to get onto email lists and send out promotional coupons.

Needless to say, the backlash did not reflect too well on Reese, whose high-profile status and attachment to the label is part of the reason the giveaway went viral in the first place. Her donation to DonorsChoose appears to be a form of damage control for herself and Draper James.