‘SNL’s’ Michael Che Will Pay 1 Month’s Rent For 160 NY Public Housing Residents To Honor Late Grandmother

The comedian's family member died of COVID-19 in early April.

Saturday Night Live star Michael Che has pledged to pay one month’s rent for all 160 residents of a public housing apartment building where his grandmother Martha lived. This is to honor his beloved family member who died of COVID-19 on April 5.

He explained on his Instagram page that he could not believe that the residents of public housing would still have to pay rent when there have been so many job losses since the pandemic ravaged New York City. Michael then explained that to honor his grandmother, he was extending support by paying a month’s rent for the residents of her building.

The Saturday Night Live star did not state exactly how much his donation would be in total. A report by Deadline revealed that as of 2018, the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) reported that the average rent was $522 per month. This amount depended on the income of the tenant and how large their apartment was.

The comedian then called on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and rapper Sean Diddy Combs to contact him to come up with a way to relieve this burden of struggling families.

Michael previously posted a passionate nine-slide share on the social media site where he revealed his feelings on how everyone can help themselves to beat this virus moving forward. He also remarked that he was “hurt and angry” that his family member had to go through the pain alone. Yet, on the flip side, he was happy that his grandmother was no longer suffering.

That post and others have since been deleted from his Instagram page. The only post that remains is his latest pledge of help for NYCHA residents.

During the show’s first remote broadcast and the only new episode produced since the long-running comedy sketch series went on hiatus due to the pandemic, Michael spoke about his loss.

“As you know, Colin, I lost my grandmother this week,” he said to his “Weekend Update” co-host Colin Jost. “And coming back to work really made me feel better, especially with you.”

In a tribute to his family member last Saturday, he signed off from “Weekend Update” as “Martha’s grandbaby.”

Fans on the social media site applauded Michael for his generosity and honoring his beloved family member.

“Your grandmother would be very proud. That’s very sweet,” said one follower.

“A very beautiful and kind thing to do. Your grandma is very proud of you,” stated a second fan.

“Every drop adds up! Good work man,” remarked a third Instagram user.