Former ‘RHOC’ Star Heather Dubrow Defends Selling 6-Ounce Hand Sanitizers For $28.95 Per Bottle

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow and her husband Terry of Botched fame recently received backlash after going on ShopHQ to sell the new hand sanitizer they created, which sells for $28.95 apiece despite only being 6-ounces per bottle, reports Page Six.

According to the outlet, the couple did not donate the proceeds from their sales to charity despite selling the hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Once social media users caught wind of the extreme price mark-up, they were quick to fire off inflammatory tweets at the Dubrows — who are millionaires — for what they deemed unfair price gouging.

Heather feels that the backlash is unfair. She exclusively told Page Six that they donated $35,000 to California’s Second Harvest Food Bank and claims that she and her husband gave thousands of dollars to those on the frontlines.

She also clarified that at least a portion of the proceeds from their hand sanitizer sales is being sent to food banks, although she did not go into specifics.

Terry chimed in to add that the sanitizer they developed is priced at almost $30 because it uses unique ingredients that are “impossible to find” during the pandemic and “three times the normal cost… We’ve scorched the Earth looking for them.”

He says the “technology” used to create their sanitizer is the same “we used in the room where we prep patients.”

Heather followed up by telling the outlet that she was looking forward to the pandemic ending, but was also considering the aftermath.

“As a mom of four, I’m looking at when we re-emerge and the kids go to school or camp. I wanted to build a product that helps people in a new wave of normalcy.”

The former reality star’s defense didn’t hold up with most people on social media. Many users still felt that the Dubrows were being “greedy” with their price mark-ups.

One user claiming to be a healthcare professional said that using anything beyond isopropyl alcohol and aloe vera gel is “overkill since this virus’s outer coating is very fragile.” She followed up by criticizing the Dubrows, saying they “are arrogant and need to pay their mortgage.”

Another person tweeted that price-gouging in the current climate was inevitable, but that people should be cautious about buying anything from celebrities like the Dubrows. They added that if consumers were willing to pay for sanitizer at that price, then they “have bigger problems than the fear of catching a virus.”