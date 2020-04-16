Nicole Thorne Sizzles In Lace Teddy With Plunging Neckline

Nicole Thorne has not let the COVID-19 pandemic stop her sharing sexy content online. She may be in quarantine, but she has proven she can still look smoking hot while at home. On Thursday, she sizzled in her latest Instagram update, which featured her wearing a lace teddy with a plunging neckline.

The model’s lingerie was made primarily of a red lace. Its wide, plunging neckline went to her waist, showing off her cleavage. A sheer lace panel below her waist teased a peek at her lower abdomen. The teddy also had velvet panels on the sides, giving it some texture. A tiny bow adorned with a silver detail in the middle of a satin ribbon cinched around her waist gave the number a feminine vibe. Ribbons also crisscrossed over her midsection, accentuating her slim waistline. The teddy also featured garters, which hung loose down her thighs.

Nicole’s post consisted of two photos that captured her standing in her home. Sunlight streaming in from an unseen window cast light and shadows on the wall behind her.

In the first snapshot, Nicole faced the camera. Her long, wavy hair was tossed over one shoulder, and she held it with one hand while she gave the camera a sultry look. She stood with one hip cocked to the side, flaunting her hourglass shape.

Nicole held her hands in her hair for the second picture. Part of her hair covered her face as she stared at the camera. The sexy pose showcased her voluptuous chest as well as her curvy hips.

Nicole’s makeup application included sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow, and eyeliner. She also wore blush on the apples other cheeks and a rose shade on her lips. She accessorized the outfit with a pendant necklace.

In the post’s caption, she wrote that the teddy came from online retailer Fashion Nova.

Judging from the amount of flame and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, her fans loved the post. Some of them took a minute to tell her what they thought of the flirty snapshots.

“You are absolutely breathtakingly beautiful,” gushed one admirer.

“Sexy and adorable,” a second follower wrote.

“You look so gorgeous,” commented a third Instagram user.

“You always look amazing in whatever you wear,” a forth fan chimed in.

It is true that Nicole manages to look sensational in just about everything she puts on her body. Earlier this week, she flaunted her curves in a set of black lace lingerie.