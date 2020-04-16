Candice Swanepoel Swings On A Rope In The Tiniest String Bikini

Candice left very little to the imagination in a seriously tiny two-piece.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel wore next to nothing in a sizzling new shot shared to Instagram by her swimwear line, Tropic of C, this week. The in-demand lingerie model left almost nothing at all to the imagination as she and a girlfriend swung on a rope over a body of water together in two very bold and revealing swim looks.

Candice was on the left in the snap, which was posted to social media on April 15, and was photographed in a seriously tiny and strappy black bikini. The South African supermodel flashed plenty of skin in the two-piece which was made up of a black triangle bikini top with thin strings that tied around her neck and also wrapped all the way around her torso.

She paired that with black bottoms that highlighted her very slim waist and long, lean legs.

The bottoms’ thin strings were tied into large bows on both hips with the metal tips dangling down.

Candice — who recently posed in tiny animal-print bikini bottoms — held on tight to the rope with both hands and arched her back to throw her head backwards while posing by a lake.

She rocked red tinted sunglasses on her eyes with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings.

As for Candice’s girlfriend, the star soaked up the sun with her fellow model Moniki.

The star stunned in a plunging animal-print one-piece from Candice’s swimwear line which perfectly showed off her jaw dropping curves.

Moniki hung her aviator shades off the deep plunge at the chest so they sat in line with her bellybutton, while her long legs were on full show in the high-cut and backless look.

She had her braided hair tied up into a large bun and matched Candice by accessorizing with a pair of hoop earrings while she held on to the other side of the rope with both hands.

In the caption, Tropic of C told followers that Candice rocked the praia bikini set in glow and Moniki stunned in the babylon one-piece. The account also urged fans to #stayhome amid the current pandemic.

Fans flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the duo.

One Instagram user called the photo “magical” with two sparkling emoji.

Another commented, “So cute! Love love!”

A third simply wrote the word “Adore” with two heart symbols.

Candice has put her toned model body on full show in a number of different risque photos and videos shared to social media recently.

One NSFW image uploaded to Instagram earlier this week showed her as she got very cheeky in a thong animal-print bikini as her long blond hair flowed down her back.