Lira Mercer Shares A Video Of Herself Wearing A Skimpy White Bikini That Exposes Her Booty

Lira Mercer shared a stunning throwback video with her 4.2 million Instagram followers early Thursday morning. In the video, Lira wore a skimpy white bikini by Fashion Nova while hanging out on a boat in the waters of Santorini, Greece, according to her geotag and caption.

Lira’s white bikini top perfectly cupped her full breasts, and while fans weren’t privy to her cleavage due to the way she was standing, she did flash some sideboob. However, the most eye-catching feature of the short clip was Lira’s curvaceous booty. Her tiny string bikini bottoms left hardly anything to the imagination.

Only a tiny triangular sliver of fabric nestled along the dip of her rear end hid anything from view. The model made her lower half look all the more appealing by provocatively running her long manicured nails underneath the thin string in back and forth motions, flashing extra skin with each stroke. It also appeared that Lira was chewing gum in the footage.

Since she wore such a tiny two-piece swimsuit, Lira’s shapely shoulders and long, chiseled torso were left exposed alongside her killer curves. Lira looked like a sea goddess standing amid the deep blue sea with her long dark hair blowing gently in the breeze.

She completed her ensemble with an expensive-looking wristwatch, a few rings, and a heavy application of makeup. Lira applied lip gloss to her full lips and false eyelashes, which created a dramatic glam look.

Within eight hours of going live, Lira’s latest Instagram share racked up more than 38,400 likes and over 350 comments from fans eager to praise her appearance. The video itself was viewed almost 200,000 times.

Lira’s famous colleague, Ming Lee, commented several flame emoji on her post.

“[C]an go with you next time please,” asked one commenter, adding a weary face emoji to their remark.

“So sexy and beautiful love @lira_galore,” raved another fan. They trailed their compliment with two blue heart emoji, two heart-eyes emoji, and two fire emoji.

“@lira_galore got the game on lock since she step on the scene,” wrote a third admirer.

“U the baddest chick in the planet #facts,” chimed in a fourth person.

Lira often shares sexy snapshots with her followers. She likes to model different outfits and get her followers’ opinions. Typically, she reveals lots of skin to tease her loyal fanbase. Last week, Lira shared a sizzling photograph of herself wearing a lacy pink outfit that showcased her glorious behind and her plunging cleavage.