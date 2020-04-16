‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Christina Anstead Wows In A Plunging Pink Bikini While ‘Spring Breaking At Home’

Christina slipped into a two-piece seven months after giving birth.

Christina Anstead (formally known as Christina El Moussa) put her flawless bikini body on display this week a mere seven months after welcoming her third child into the world. The Flip or Flop star slipped into a bubblegum pink two-piece for a new shot posted to her Instagram account on April 14 as she showed her 1.2 million followers how she’s spending her spring break at home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The gorgeous new photo showed the 36-year-old mom looking years younger than her age as she sat down in front of a white wall in her back yard which was painted with large angel wings.

Christina — who recently opened up about the “brutal” first trimester of her pregnancy — positioned herself in the center of the blue and lilac wings as she sat on a stone wall.

The HGTV star flashed her pearly whites for the camera with a big smile on her face and rocked a pair of gold reflective sunglasses as she put her flawless bikini body on show.

Her two-piece was made up of a plunging bikini top which showed off plenty of her decolletage and featured a tie design in the center of her chest. Underneath the bow was a cut-out to show even more skin.

Christina’s flat and toned middle was perfectly framed by the feminine swimwear look, as she matched the top with bottoms in the exact same pink color which were just visible in the snap. The star sat with her legs crossed and had her adorable French bulldog Cashie by her side.

She went barefoot for the snap and had her long, blond hair tied up into a ponytail.

Christina’s latest bikini snap came only seven months after she welcomed her son, Hudson London Anstead, into the world back in September with her husband, British TV presenter Ant Anstead. The star is also mom to 8-year-old daughter Taylor and 4-year-old son Brayden with her former husband Tarek El Moussa.

The comments section of the photo was flooded with praise.

“Gorgeous,” one fan commented with a smiley face with stars for eyes and a red heart emoji.

“Look at that post baby bod,” another said with a fire emoji.

“You looks amazing!” a third person commented with a heart eye emoji.

Christina recently opened up about how she bounced back so quickly after giving birth, crediting her fit body to a healthy diet and a busy schedule.

“I gained 30 pounds during pregnancy and around five months postpartum, I was back to my before baby weight. Because of my crazy work schedule, I was only exercising three times a week, so I definitely credit it to healthy eating,” she told Life & Style earlier this month.