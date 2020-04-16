Fitness Model Ashleigh Jordan Shows Off Back Muscles In Black Cut-Out Sports Bra For ‘Shoulders’ Workout

Ashleigh Jordan added her latest workout video to her Instagram collection on Wednesday, April 16, with an exercise circuit targeting the shoulder muscles.

For the workout, the fitness model wears a black sports bra with thick shoulder straps and an intricate cut-out design along the upper back that shows glimpses of her sculpted muscles. She pairs the top with gray leggings that rise high on her hips and emphasis the curves of her backside and legs. A small gap between her upper and lower half teases a bit of toned tummy. Both articles of clothing are from Ashleigh’s personal activewear brand NVGTN.

The fitness trainer goes with a pair of white sneakers for footwear while accessorizing with a gold pendant necklace and hoop earrings. Her long, blonde tresses are pulled up into a ponytail at the back of her head with several loose strands left framing her face. Ashleigh completes the look with a touch of eye makeup and glossy lips.

The shoulder-targeting workout consists of four different exercises, each featured in a separate video clip in the post. Ashleigh performs the workout in her personal gym and uses a pair of dumbbells for equipment. The workout can easily be adapted to a home environment for those who do not have access to a gym.

The first exercise that Ashleigh demonstrates is called the bent over rear delt fly, a move that involves bending over at the waist and lifting the arms out to the side while holding a dumbbell in each hand. The second video in the set features the shoulder press variation. With a dumbbell in each hand, Ashleigh pushes one arm up towards the ceiling and then switches side.

In the third video, Ashleigh shows her followers how to do plank arm raises. Positioning her body into a plank on the floor, the trainer lifts one arm out in front of her, alternating sides. The final exercise in the circuit is known as around the worlds and involves moving the arms from the waist up above the head in a circular motion while holding dumbbells.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh outlines each exercise and specifies how many reps and sets her followers should do of each. The workout earned nearly 50,000 likes and more than 300 comments within the first day of appearing on the social media platform. Many of the model’s fans were excited to try out the new workout.

“I can feel the burn just watching this!!!!!,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.