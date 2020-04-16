Elsa Hosk Seemingly Goes Nude In A Bathtub

Elsa Hosk took to her Instagram page yesterday to share two new updates, and her earliest share likely caught many of her devotee’s attention. There were two black-and-white snaps in the series and in the first one, she seemingly went nude for a photo from the bathtub.

In this picture, she sat with her knees propped up as she glanced to the side with a dynamic expression on her face. Elsa held up a large mug with her right hand and left her other hand in between her legs. She managed to censor her chest thanks to her strategic arm placement and her expression was fierce as she appeared to be mid-snarl. She wore her hair slicked back behind her shoulders.

The white tub that she was in was filled with water and the wall behind her appeared to be a marbled tile wall. There was a ledge that was decorated with a modern vase and a leaf, a candle, and a glass jar with a couple of items inside.

In the second image of the set, Elsa was photographed lounging in her bed. She seemed to be nude again, and she wrapped her blankets in front of her and left her booty on show. She placed her hand in front of her and glanced at the camera with a serious expression on her face. A beam of light fell onto her face and arm through the open window behind her bed. Behind her was a brick column and a second window was visible on the right side of the frame.

The update has received over 170,600 likes so far and many of her followers sent their love in the comments section.

“I really love your feed,” declared an admirer.

Others referred to the caption.

“When you see you left the soap on the countertop,” joked a second social media user, taking note of Elsa’s expression in the bathtub pic.

“My mood is the 2nd photo by far,” wrote a third fan.

“@hoskelsa Can we make it morning mood more often?” asked another supporter.

In addition, Elsa posted another update to her social media platform a couple of days ago. That time, she shared a four-part collage of herself in shiny lingerie. She wore a face mask in all of the snaps and struck several flirty poses. Her hair was pulled back into a high ponytail or bun, and she secured it with a glittery blue scrunchie. Furthermore, her bright turquoise manicure popped against her fair skin