Hailey Clauson Sizzles In A Leopard-Print Bikini In New Selfie

Hailey Clauson shared a series of professional photos with her Instagram fans since April 3, but broke up the trend today with a new sizzling selfie. She posed in a leopard-print bikini and flaunted her good looks for her 563,000 followers.

The model stood with her left leg propped in front and her hand on her upper thigh for the snap. She raised one hand into the air with her red phone in her hand and gazed at the screen with a coy pout on her face.

Her bikini had a classic cut and the top was structured with underwire. Her cleavage was on full show and her toned abs were hard to miss. Moreover, her bikini bottoms were low-waisted with thick straps.

Hailey accessorized her hair with a deep red scarf with colorful geometric patterns throughout. The extra fabric was brushed in front of one shoulder and her braided pigtails peeked through. She also rocked a gold circular pendant necklace that fell low on her chest.

Her makeup application added to the girly vibes and she sported bright pink eyeshadow with a dash of silver under her brows and matching glossy lipstick.

She stood in a well-decorated room next to a tall, leafy green plant and in front of a tan pouf. Beside her was a sliding glass door and behind her was a wooden dining room table with a modern chandelier.

The caption revealed that it was a sunny day outside when she took the picture, and sure enough, the room was filled with natural light that entered the room from the sliding doors.

The new share has been liked over 9,400 times so far and Hailey’s many devotees took to the comments section to discuss her good looks.

“Wow love that print on you,” complimented an admirer.

“Be careful. I just got a bad sunburn!!!” exclaimed a second social media user, later adding, “Also love that bathing suit! Looking good girl!”

“Hailey and her hot body reminding us all how much we’ve been snacking in quarantine,” joked a third supporter.

“Wow, amazing picture :)” gushed another fan.

In addition, Hailey posted another sultry pic five days ago, that time showing off her playful and flirty side in an all-pink outfit. She rocked a sheer, see-through shirt over a matching bra and thong set. The model struck the Bambi pose and placed her hands on either side of her legs. She glanced over her shoulder with a huge smile on her face and appeared to be having a lot of fun. The backdrop was a cream tone.