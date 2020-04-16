Rapper Boosie Badazz Says ‘F*ck Quarantine’ & Admits To Throwing Huge Parties During The COVID-19 Crisis

Rapper Boosie Badazz said in a recent interview that he has ignored quarantine protocol during the coronavirus outbreak. He admitted to throwing big parties at his house in strict defiance of the stay-at-home order.

The rapper came under heat last month when he expressed racist views about the spread of COVID-19 and posted an offensive meme about Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming on his Instagram page. To promote his latest album GOAT Talk II, Boosie appeared on an episode of the radio show The Breakfast Club via video conference.

Boosie spoke about buying mansions in the same way the average person buys new shoes, and the hosts asked how being quarantined with his kids at his Louisiana mansion had been. The 37-year-old said his kids were entertained because the property is so massive. He mentioned the home has a nightclub and the rapper had invited people over for a party the night before the interview.

“We threw a party last night in my club. We gotta club in my house. A** everywhere. Beautiful women. F*ck quarantine. We threw a party. A** everywhere.”

He said his kids were allowed to stay by the pool early in the night when the party started but they had to go up to their rooms on the third floor at 9:30 p.m. when partygoers headed to his at-home nightclub.

The hosts asked the “Wipe Me Down” artist if he was nervous about getting busted for defying social distancing laws, but the rapper was not worried about being reprimanded or catching the respiratory illness.

“I ain’t tryin to let that sh*t stress me out like it’s doing everybody else,” he told The Breakfast Club hosts.

Boosie said he likely contracted the virus before the pandemic. The BooPac rapper said he did not care about COVID-19 because of his faith in God, and if a person is meant to die then they will die.

“But I don’t give a f*ck about no coronavirus. I kinda basically live on faith,” the rapper said.

“I just feel like, God know when your a** gon’ die. So if you gon’ die from the coronavirus, get yo a** ready.”

Warning: Video contains explicit language.

The hosts tried to clarify if Boosie had been staying in his house recently but he admitted to going to Walmart daily to buy food and other supplies.

“I go to Walmart everyday. I get fresh and go…Walmart be lit right now. It’s like the mall,” Boosie said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, championship boxer Terence Crawford said he had ignored social distancing guidelines. Crawford said the coronavirus was a hoax created by the media.