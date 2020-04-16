Hailey Baldwin Bieber Sizzles In Patterned String Bikini, Revealing Her Cravings

Hailey Baldwin Bieber showed off her toned body in a tiny string bikini recently, and she let her Instagram users know what she’s been craving lately.

Justin Bieber’s wife shared a series of two pictures of herself. She stood in front of a white background, and she wore a tiny gray and black printed string bikini. The top featured a halter style closure around her neck, and it showed off plenty of cleavage. The matching bottoms dipped low in the front with an off white string that rose over her hips, accenting Hailey’s flat stomach and nipped-in waist. A sparkly belly button ring accentuated the model’s midsection.

The model wore black rectangle sunglasses with the look, and she showed off her profile by looking to the site. A dark peachy lipstick filled in Hailey’s full lips, and strategic blush and highlighter showed off her high cheekbones. The model’s highlighted blond hair was pulled back in a low bun at the nape of her neck that was held in place by a white scrunchie, and there weren’t many flyaways visible in the picture. She also wore thick gold hoop earrings and a cross-shaped earring. A gold watch circled her wrist, and she wore several gold rings on her fingers, which featured a neon green manicure. In the second image, Hailey held her hand up to her head, and the angle showed off her enormous diamond engagement ring.

It looks like the newlywed is thinking about traveling based on the post’s caption. The model’s followers loved her share, and nearly 395,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button. Plus, several people also left a message, but the celebrity also limited the comments on her post, so not every fan was able to leave a reply. One of those people, Justine Skye, replied and said she took the photos, and Hailey replied officially, giving her the photography credit. The flame emoji featured among the replies she allowed, which indicated many of those who wrote something thought that the beach-ready look was hot.

“The hottest in the game,” declared one devotee of the model.

“Skin, body, glow,” a second follower gushed.

“Hailey, get off my neck sis!!” demanded a third Instagram user.

“Goddess,” wrote a fourth fan.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Hailey’s husband, pop star Justin Bieber, had to cancel his 2020 tour because of COVID-19 concerns. Both Hailey and Justin felt that the cancellation came as a blow that they weren’t expecting.