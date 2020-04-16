Bruna Rangel Lima Teases Fans In Yellow Bikini And Barely There Daisy Dukes

Bruna Rangel Lima has teased her 3.8 million followers on Instagram with her latest pictures. Donning a yellow bikini she announced that she had “a pocket full of sunshine” via the caption.

In the first image, Bruna is shown smiling at the camera as she pulled down the front of her yellow string bikini. According to the tag, the swimwear is from the Brukinis range, which was originally founded by Lima. Her toned and tanned skin is accentuated by the shade of yellow selected and the matching bikini bottom peeks out of the top of an open pair of tattered daisy duke denim shorts.

Bruna sits on a bench, leaning forward. Behind her, a green vine with small white flowers grows up metal supports.

Honey-blond hair cascades over one shoulder as she tilts her head for the picture. Bruna’s makeup is minimal with her eyes made up with a natural glow and only a little brow highlighting to show off her sunny gaze. On her lips is a natural shade of pink.

Bruna needs little jewelry to accompany her look and has opted for studs in her ears and a gold necklace featuring a ring of small diamonds. On one finger is a single ring as well as a fine band on her thumb. A delicate bracelet adorns a wrist.

The second image shows a shot from behind as Bruna tilts her head over her shoulder and gives a seductive glance at the camera. The daisy dukes barely cover her rounded bottom.

As soon as the images were posted, many of Bruna’s fans started commenting. Within four hours of posting, the two photos had garnered more than 64,000 likes.

“U have a beautiful smile,” said one follower, adding three yellow heart emoji for emphasis.

“Absolutely stunning,” a fan said.

Another compared Bruna to the sun in obvious reference to her original caption on the post.

There was plenty of emoji used by commenters in order to further convey how they felt about Bruna’s latest Instagram images. Most popular were the yellow heart, fire, and heart-eyed emoji.

Many commenters also used the peach emoji in order to convey how they felt about the pics. One commenter even using the emoji as a spin on Bruna’s original caption.

“Pockets full of [peach emoji],” they stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Instagram model recently showed off her killer curves while wearing a low-cut Bodycon romper. However, bikini shots appear to be her most popular pics for her followers on Instagram.