Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi Slips Her Pants On And Off For Latest Instagram Challenge

Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi went viral for posting a clip where she took her pants off while doing the handstand challenge. In a new Instagram video she put shorts on and also took her pants off while performing a new challenge.

Many celebrities have struggled to find ways to stay occupied and motivated while staying home during the coronavirus outbreak. This has led to several taking part in social media challenges. Actor Tom Holland helped popularize the handstand challenge where he put on a t-shirt while standing on his hands. Ohashi took it a step further and took her pants off using only her feet while she did a handstand.

The UCLA product continued to push the boundaries of the viral meme and decided to try her hand at putting clothes on and taking clothes off in unique ways. On Tuesday Ohashi put up four separate videos in an Instagram post where she partook in a couple pants-related challenges.

In the first video the 23-year-old stood in her living room and wore a small black top while she held a pair of matching black gym shorts in front of her. The diminutive athlete stared at the shorts while the classic song “Jump” by Kriss Kross played in the background. She then jumped and tucked her knees to her chest and managed to put the shorts on over her black compression shorts. Ohashi smiled to the camera and danced over to stop recording.

For her second video, the diminutive athlete stood and faced the camera wearing the same top but this time she had on a pair of black sweat pants. In one motion she jumped into the air and pulled the pants down and off of her legs. Afterwards she shimmied pants-less for the camera.

Ohashi also included a couple blooper videos in the post. The third video showed a failed attempt to jump into the shorts, and the fourth video showed her falling to the ground while she tried to slide her sweats off.

More than 108,000 Instagram users showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button on the post which received over 1,200 comments. WNBA player Monique Billings replied with two cry-laughing emojis. Softball athlete A.J. Andrews said she had troubles with Ohashi’s previous feat.

“Still working on the handstand one lol,” Andrews wrote.

“DIY how to break to a leg,” one fan joked.

“Is this what my upstairs neighbors are doing?” another replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, fellow gymnast Simone Biles also went viral for performing the handstand challenge by taking sweat pants off using only her feet.